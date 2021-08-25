Cuba | A clinical study to protect children from COVID-19 too

(Havana) The visit of the clowns makes waiting less painful for Agatha, a seven-year-old Cuban woman who has just received the third and final dose of Soberana, the vaccine the island is currently testing to protect children from COVID-19 as well.

Carlos BATISTA Agence France-Presse

While we take the temperature of the little girl who laughs and sings before the show, her big sister Amanda Medina, a 16-year-old teenager who dreams of studying architecture, watches her happily and relieved. Other children have “suffered” from COVID-19 and some are still suffering from it, she says.

That’s why “we wanted to take part in the clinical study so that something like this didn’t happen again,” she confides in the Juan Manuel Marquez Children’s Hospital in Havana, where the two sisters took part in the study with 350 children and adolescents aged three to 18 years .

In this country, where schools have been closed again since January after a brief reopening in late 2020, the government is concerned because of a sharp rise in contagions with a total of 602,526 cases, including 4,710 deaths, for 11.2 million residents.

Agatha shows where she received her third injection on her left arm in a diagram that combines two locally developed vaccines, Soberana 2 and Soberana Plus.

Cuba, which also has another internal vaccine with Abdala, is the only Latin American country that has developed its own COVID-19 vaccines that are not yet recognized by the WHO.

Lack of material

The country has already vaccinated 3.12 million residents, far from its original goal of covering 70% of its population by the end of August, but continues to aim to vaccinate all Cubans who can be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

However, there is a lack of equipment and medication: on Tuesday, the Juan Manuel Marquez hospital received a new donation, this time from the Association of Cubans Living in the United Kingdom.

However, Reynaldo Cuba, lead researcher of the clinical trial for children, wants to be optimistic: “We are convinced that it is a success, it is a dream that will come true for our children,” he assures, emphasizing the “rigorous consequence”. up “the participant.

For the Cuban health authorities “it is very important to protect children from this disease,” adds her colleague Yariset Delgado.

Because “in our country there were children in critical condition or who unfortunately died” of the coronavirus, therefore “protect children” […], it is very important for us scientists ”.

According to the Ministry of Health from the beginning of August, 95,100 minors in Cuba have been infected with COVID-19 and seven have died from it.

” To trust ”

In other parts of the world, many countries vaccinate from the age of 12, but several clinical studies are currently ongoing in younger children.

In China, the Sinovac laboratory had announced that it was preparing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus from the age of three, while in Israel it had been preparing for a vaccination against the coronavirus.

Her grandmother, Ana Maria Cordero, who is 69 years old and will be accompanying Agatha and Amanda, is excited about this clinical trial as her son-in-law works at the Finlay Vaccination Institute that Soberana founded.

“We have great faith in Cuban scientists who have made great strides, because we are well informed by the girls’ dad,” she told AFP.

Adrian and Andrés, two brothers aged four and five, play on a nearby bed while they wait for a medical examination after the injection.

“Our doctors did everything they could and we are here today thanks to them, thanks to this study,” said her mother, Liset Leyva, a 28-year-old self-employed. “We are optimistic that he will achieve very good results.”

Once the process is over, we will have to wait for the drug agency’s green light, recalls Dr. Cuba: “Now it no longer depends on us”.