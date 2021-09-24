Cuba | Dissident Soler and Moya released after brief detention

(Havana) Leader of the Cuban opposition movement of the Ladies in White, Berta Soler, and her husband, former political prisoner Angel Moya, were released on Thursday evening after their arrest that morning.

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

The arrests took place while the couple were initiating proceedings against an incarcerated dissident, said José Daniel Ferrer, Ms. Soler told AFP: Proof of life of José Daniel Ferrer, whose family does not know where he is or how he is for 75 days ” she explained by phone.

PHOTO YAMIL LAGE, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESS ARCHIVES

Daniel Ferrer, 51, chairman of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (Unpacu), the most active opposition organization, during a press conference in Havana on May 11, 2016. He was arrested on July 11 during anti-government protests. last august.

The 58-year-old opponent was arrested on Thursday morning in Havana along with her husband, former political prisoner Angel Moya, on their way to the courthouse. They were taken to the police station, where the document was confiscated with their official request.

Both were released around 8 p.m.

Ferrer, 51, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (Unpacu), the most active opposition organization, was arrested on July 11 in Santiago de Cuba (east) during historic anti-government protests that mobilized thousands of Cubans across the island.

On that occasion, the court revoked the parole he had enjoyed since February 2021 after serving part of his four and a half year sentence for assault and assault against another opponent.

Ferrer and Moya, 57, are among 75 opponents arrested during the Black Spring of 2003, sentenced to heavy prison terms, and released in 2011, along with 130 other political prisoners, following negotiations between the government and the Church.

Most of the prisoners released at the time had emigrated to Spain with their families, but 12 of them, including Ferrer and Moya, chose to stay in Cuba.

The mothers, wives, and daughters of these inmates had founded the Ladies in White group, a movement that called for the release of all political prisoners on the island. In 2005 he received the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

The Cuban government, which denies the existence of political prisoners in Cuba (estimated by the opposition at around 100), considers the opposition illegal, which it accuses of being funded by Washington.