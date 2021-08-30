Current Trends in Whiskey Market Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Growing Demands and Business Outlook 2025

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2025 Whiskey Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Whiskey Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Whiskey market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global whiskey market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Whiskey market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Key Market Trends

Growing Preference for Organic Whiskey

Demand for variety in scotch whiskey from fast-growing emerging markets and the request for lower alcohol varieties and organic whiskey among health-conscious drinkers are the driver moving the market forward. Moreover, with the increasing focus on healthy living across the world, people are preferring this variety of whiskeys. The value of organic alcoholic beverages exported from Denmark increased to 129.60% from the year 2013 to 2017, This has driven the increase in preference for organic whiskeys of Denmark and other countries from the rest of the world. Companies, such as Bainbridge Organic Distillers, have developed artisan-distilled spirits that are made from USDA Certified Organic wheat, barley, triticale, and corn, grown especially for their distillery, and the quality of each of their products is a direct reflection of the superiority of their grains.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Europe Holds the Major Share in Whiskey Market

Europe is the market leader in whiskey production with the largest market share. Germany, Italy, Spain, and France are the major countries for whiskey production and consumption in this region. Europe is also the largest producer and consumer of whiskey. North America is the other major region in the whiskey market. South America accounted for one-tenth of the global market share and is a slow-growing market for whiskey. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for whiskey production & consumption. The regional whiskey market is largely supported by the high adoption rate of western culture and lifestyle, large population, and the growing middle-class households. China, Japan, and India are the big markets in this region. India is the largest whiskey consumer in the Asia-Pacific region.

