Cut Flower Packaging Market 2021 | Industry Demand, Fastest Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast To 2030
Global Cut Flower Packaging Market is accounted for $1.82 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing sales of cut flowers via online stores, rising digitization and leaning of the millennial inhabitants towards buying products online and increasing environmental concerns. However, storage of the packed material and quality issues such as damage and spoilage of flower is restraining the market growth.
Cut flowers are blossom buds trimmed from the plant demeanor it. It includes a variety of flowers such as orchids, roses, lilies, carnations and chrysanthemums among others. Cut flower packaging serves a dual function. It protects the blossom buds and enhances its aesthetic request with a sophisticated finish. The wrapping can be completed in various packaging formats such as sleeves, boxes & cartons and wrap sheets.
Among material type, the plastic segment is expected to have considerable growth, owing to its features such as durability and cost-effective packaging solution. By Geography, The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate, due to the rising harvest of multiple variant flowers.
Some of the key players in global cut flower packaging market are Mos Packaging Printing Factory, Atlas Packaging Ltd., Taghleef Industries LLC, DS Smith plc, Flopak, Inc., Flamingo, Holland Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Robert Mann Packaging, Inc., Dilpack Kenya, Broekhof Verpakkingen B.V., Uflex Ltd., Hawaii Box & Packaging, Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Koen Pack USA, Inc., A-ROO Company LLC, JX Nippon ANCI Corporation, Sirane Limited, Pacombi Group B.V., Ernest Packaging Solutions, Inc. and Packaging Industries Ltd.
Packaging Types Covered:
• Sleeves
• Boxes & Cartons
• Wrapping Sheets
• Poles
• Metal Stand
• Bags
Material Types Covered:
• Plastic
• Paper & Paperboard
• Jute
• Other Material Types
Types Covered:
• Bunch or a Bouquet of Cut Flowers
• Single Cut Flower
Sales & Distribution Channels Covered:
• Online Sales
• Florists
• Supermarkets & Retail Stores
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa