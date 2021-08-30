Cyromazine Market With Projected Forecast And Advanced Analytical Key Players Information?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Cyromazine Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Cyromazine to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Cyromazine is an insect growth regulator (IGR) and is a cyclopropyl & an aminotriazine derivative of melamine. Cyromazine finds application in animal healthcare and agriculture. Cyromazine and other IGRs interfere with the life cycle of insects by acting on the hormonal control of development. IGRs interfere with normal progress and growth of the insect, resulting in an insect’s mortality before it reaches adulthood.

Among applications, crop protection segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.4% in the global cyromazine market in 2017. There is high demand for insect growth regulators such as cyromazine in the agriculture industry, to protect crops from insects and thereby improve agriculture production. According to the statistical data of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), insecticide use was around 60.6 thousand tons by Brazil alone in 2016.

However, the slow-acting impact of cyromazine and availability of substitutes to cyromazine such as methoprene are expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the development of resistance towards insect growth regulators is expected to be one of the major challenges restraining the market growth.

The global cyromazine market was valued at US$ 1.27 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.03% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019 – 2026), to reach US$ 2.18 million by 2026.

Players operating in the global cyromazine market are adopting various growth strategies to cater to increasing demand for cyromazine. For instance, in December 2017, ADAMA and ALRISE Biosystems signed an R&D agreement, in order to develop highly effective and sustainable crop protection products for farmers with a lower dose of active ingredients.

Major players operating in the global cyromazine market include Syngenta AG, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Jurox Pty Limited., Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Lasa Supergenerics Limited, Orion AgriScience Limited, Topsen Biotech Co. Ltd., Shandong Luxi Animal Medicine Share Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

