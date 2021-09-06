Data Converter Market 2021-26 | Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global data converter market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A data converter stands for an electronic circuit that converts analog data to digital formats and vice versa. Computers or PCs employ analog-to-digital data converters for converting the signals into a readable format. However, modems turn digital signals to analog for communications through telephone lines. Based on this, data converters are widely used across various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics.

Market Trends:

Rapid digitalization across several industries, along with the development of technologically advanced data acquisition systems, is augmenting the growth of the data converter market. Additionally, the rising adoption of data converters in the aerospace and defense sectors is also proliferating the market growth. Data converters are widely used in electronic warfare and communication systems, weapons, and defense vehicles for signals conversion and transmission. Moreover, the growing integration of data converters with smart devices for video calling, network signal processing, improve touch sensitivity, and image processing, is also catalyzing the market growth. The rising popularity of wireless communication networks, such as 4G, 5G, and long-term evolution (LTE), along with emergence of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) based devices, is also expected to propel the growth of data convertor market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Analog Devices Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Datel Inc. (Murata Manufacturing)

Fujitsu Ltd.

IQ-Analog Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Synopsys Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Breakup by Type:

Analog-to-Digital Converters

Digital-to-Analog Converters

Breakup by Sampling Rate:

High-Speed Data Converters

General-Purpose Data Converters

Breakup by Application:

Communications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Process Control and Automation

Medical

Testing and Measurement

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

