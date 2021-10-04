Data Leaks Could Lead Politicians to Explain – Including Czech Prime Minister

Berlin (dpa) – Again, many politicians and other celebrities around the world could come under pressure after the release of explosive documents about their financial conduct.

International research

According to an international consortium of investigative journalists, 35 current and former heads of state and more than 330 other politicians from nearly 100 countries as well as other well-known figures have invested assets “with the help of non-trust funds. transparencies, foundations and letterbox companies “. This was reported on Sunday evening by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, NDR and WDR, who said they helped analyze the data breach. The more than 11.9 million documents are called “Pandora Papers”.

About five and a half years ago, the research network caused a stir with the publication of the Panama Papers. These were documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which were reviewed by journalists around the world. They discovered that many politicians, athletes and other celebrities had assets in offshore companies.

Also cited: the Czech head of state

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is one of the politicians mentioned in the “Pandora Papers”. The allegations hit him days before parliamentary elections in the EU member state on October 8 and 9. According to the research consortium, Babis would have bought a domain in France for 15 million euros in a non-transparent manner. The purchase price passed “via letterbox companies from Washington, Monaco and the British Virgin Islands to France”, according to the online edition of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. The case dates back to 2009 and therefore to the time before the multibillionaire entered politics.

The head of government dismissed the allegations on Sunday evening: it was clear he had done nothing illegal or wrong, Babis told the CTK news agency. He spoke of an attempt to “pollute it and thus influence the Czech parliamentary elections”. In the past, Babis had often portrayed himself as a fighter against corruption. Populist ANO von Babis is by far the strongest force in the upcoming parliamentary elections, with 27.3% of the vote, according to a poll carried out on behalf of CNN broadcaster Prima News.

The documents will last until 2021

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) says the documents were leaked from an anonymous source. The secret documents of 14 financial service providers operating in tax havens will reach until 2021, as it has been said. The “Pandora Papers” are the biggest data breach to date on doing business in tax havens. Confidential documents also include the names of top athletes and company executives.

According to reports, journalists from 150 media organizations from 117 countries were involved in the research. Partner media included the Washington Post, Guardian, Indian Express, Le Monde and Aftenposten.

“Pandora” follows “Panama”

Five and a half years ago, the Panama Papers were a sensation. The revelations have put politicians, businessmen and celebrities under pressure. Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has lost his position on corruption charges. In Malta, new elections were held in June 2017 because of the Panama Papers, in Iceland the publication resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson.

The mountain of data leaked to international media has shown significant cash flows to Panama, where thousands of letterbox companies are located. Prosecutors around the world have checked whether this is also a criminal offense. The 11.5 million files included emails, documents and account statements for 214,000 businesses, mostly in the Caribbean. The names of 140 trusted politicians and politicians have emerged.