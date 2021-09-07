Database-as-a-Service Market Trends 2021-26 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth And Forecast
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Database-as-a-Service Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global database-as-a-service market reached a value of US$ 12.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) is a cloud computing managed service through which users can access cloud database systems without requiring an on-premise database management system. It ensures round-the-clock availability of secured database systems and integrated management tools, such as logging, key management, and activity tracking utilities. DBaaS also offers simplified configuring, monitoring, and database maintenance processes, thereby supporting organizations in risk management, consumer-targeted marketing, and controlling overhead expenses. As a result, it is gaining momentum across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), globally.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/database-as-a-service-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing penetration of smartphones, along with the growing popularity of software-based mobile applications, is primarily bolstering the market for DBaaS. Additionally, rising levels of digitization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, leading to an increased data volume, are further augmenting the need for an efficient database management system. Besides this, the growing consumer preferences towards personalized preventive care and health management systems are propelling the adoption of DBaaS in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries. As a result, numerous organizations have adopted remote working models and cloud computing services, thereby catalyzing the demand for DBaaS for remote exchange of documents and database management.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3iHFFNg
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Amazon
- CenturyLink
- Google (Alphabet Inc.)
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Rackspace Technology Inc.
- SAP SE.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, end user and geography.
Breakup by Type:
- SQL
- NoSQL
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Cloud
- On-Premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by End User:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-headphones-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vehicle-anti-theft-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bpo-business-analytics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/anesthesia-video-laryngoscope-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-door-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mining-waste-management-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/semiconductor-intellectual-property-ip-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biometrics-as-a-service-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/database-as-a-service-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amoled-display-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800