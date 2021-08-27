De Maizière as the next Federal President? | Free press

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 27, 2021
0

Bundestag MP Schwarzenberg CDU Alexander Krauss nominates former Minister of Defense and Home Affairs Thomas de Maizière as candidate for the Federal Presidency. The 67-year-old was a “statesman par excellence” and recognized in all parties, Krauss told the “Free Press” in Dresden on Thursday.

Bundestag MP Schwarzenberg CDU Alexander Krauss nominates former Minister of Defense and Home Affairs Thomas de Maizière as candidate for the Federal Presidency. The 67-year-old was a “statesman par excellence” and recognized in all parties, Krauss told the “Free Press” in Dresden on Thursday.

As a longtime federal and state minister, de Maizière would be “the ideal cast at the Chateau de Bellevue”, especially since he thus links East and West in a special way. Moreover, for him, the Union, as the most powerful political force in Germany, should claim the highest civil service in terms of protocol, Krauss added.

The 45-year-old from the Erzgebirge wants to return to the Bundestag in four good weeks, while his parliamentary colleague from Maizière will not stand for re-election. Born in Bonn, he was head of the state chancellery as well as finance, justice and home ministers in Saxony before Angela Merkel took him to Berlin when she started her chancellery in 2005. Until March 2018, he was a member of the federal government, most recently as Minister of the Interior. The new election of the Federal President by a federal assembly convened specifically for this purpose will take place no later than March 2022.

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 27, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Russia ends military exercises near the Afghan border

Russia ends military exercises near the Afghan border

August 10, 2021
Photo of Brazil | Bolsonaro still has doubts about the reliability of the next elections

Brazil | Bolsonaro still has doubts about the reliability of the next elections

August 11, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 in Russia | Record of deaths in 24 hours for the second day in a row

COVID-19 in Russia | Record of deaths in 24 hours for the second day in a row

August 13, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 in Australia | More than a thousand contaminations in 24 hours, a first

COVID-19 in Australia | More than a thousand contaminations in 24 hours, a first

August 26, 2021
Back to top button