Deadly explosion in Germany | Probable cause: an accidental chemical reaction

(Frankfurt) The explosion in a waste treatment plant in Germany in July, in which seven people were killed, was probably caused by a chemical reaction in a garbage tank, the local authorities said on Monday, citing an interim report.

Posted on Aug 30, 2021 4:41 PM

That explosion had also left 31 injured while the detonation was heard up to forty kilometers away and caused a huge cloud of black smoke.

It happened on July 27th in the industrial area of ​​the Chempark of Leverkusen (North Rhine-Westphalia), in which there are many chemical factories. Tanks with chlorinated solvents caught fire in the Currenta waste treatment center.

A “not insignificant” amount of particles then fell into the environment after the explosion.

The preliminary results presented by the Cologne District Government suggest that a chemical reaction “likely” caused the waste liquid in storage tank number 3 to heat itself and heat itself up quickly, resulting in an increase in pressure that the tank could not withstand could.

“The whole process went so quickly that the security mechanisms could no longer take the pressure off. When the pressure exceeded the tank’s design pressure, it exploded, ”reads the preliminary report cited by the authorities.

Currenta said in a statement that initial results were in line with its own research.

The Cologne district government said it was waiting for further analysis from experts before drawing any final conclusions about the cause of the explosion.

The public prosecutor’s office and the Cologne police had initiated a preliminary investigation into “incipient suspicion of negligence that led to explosion and manslaughter”.

All victims worked on the chemical site.

Leverkusen, headquarters of the chemical giant Bayer, has a little more than 160,000 inhabitants and is about twenty kilometers from Cologne. The Evonik and Lanxess groups also have factories there.