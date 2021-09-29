Death of a 20 year old woman | Slovenia suspends vaccination with Johnson & Johnson

(Ljubljana) Slovenia on Wednesday suspended the use of the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 from the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson after the death of a 20-year-old woman.

“We are temporarily stopping until all the details on this case have been clarified,” Health Minister Janez Poklukar told reporters in Ljubljana.

According to Bojana Beovic, head of the expert group advising the government, “there may be an undesirable link between death and vaccination”.

Slovenian media had previously reported the case of a 20-year-old woman who was hospitalized in serious condition on Monday, just days after receiving a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

Cerebral haemorrhage and blood clots

She succumbed to a cerebral haemorrhage and blood clots on Tuesday night.

In Slovenia, a death has been linked to this vaccine in the past, where on Friday October 1st the mandatory vaccination in the public service will come into effect and more and more people will have to be vaccinated.

With 47% of the vaccinated population, this country of two million has a lower protection rate than the European Union average (64%).

On Wednesday evening, protesters, including the girl’s father, according to the media, gathered by the thousands in the capital to denounce current health policies.

They blocked a road axis and police used tear gas to disperse them.

By mid-September, the Slovenian police had dispersed thousands of demonstrators with water cannons and tear gas who were protesting in Ljubljana for the same reasons.