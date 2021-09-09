Debate: More wages for unvaccinated people in quarantine

Berlin / Dresden.

For unvaccinated people, a corona quarantine can become expensive in the future. In several federal states, discussions are underway on stopping the continuous payment of wages in this case. According to information from the epd agency, Baden-Württemberg wants to introduce this rule from September 15th. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn supported the state government’s decision. After all, it’s the taxpayers who fund the compensation, he said in Berlin on Wednesday. If quarantine results in loss of income, those affected are entitled to compensation under the Infection Protection Act. According to the epd, the regulation also provides that the claim can be lifted if the quarantine could have been avoided by vaccination. Rhineland-Palatinate wants to stop paying wages in quarantine cases for unvaccinated people from October 1. The position of the Free State of Saxony is not yet clear.

Since the start of the corona pandemic, the Länder have paid well over half a billion euros in compensation for loss of earnings due to quarantine. According to an epd survey of the competent ministries of the Länder, at least nearly 600 million euros have been spent there. Saxony paid 25.1 million euros. (dy)