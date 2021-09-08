Debts have skyrocketed | America will run out of money in October if the debt ceiling is not raised

Debts have skyrocketed | America will run out of money in October if the debt ceiling is not raised

(Washington) The United States will be tight “during the month of October” if the debt ceiling is not raised, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter to elected members of Congress on Wednesday.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 10:41 am

The debt ceiling was suspended for two years between August 2019 and July 2021 thanks to an agreement between the Trump administration and Congress.

“Since the debt ceiling was reinstated on August 1st, the Treasury Department has begun to take some extraordinary measures to keep the government funded,” recalls Janet Yellen.

This includes the suspension of certain expenses and investments, for example the retirement savings plan for federal civil servants.

Ms. Yellen had already sent a letter in early August urging her to raise the debt ceiling so that the United States can meet its financial obligations and avoid default.

But this time she gives a specific date and hammers that “once all available measures and liquidity are exhausted” the United States “will for the first time in its history be unable to meet its obligations”.

Based on the latest data, the Treasury Department estimates that “liquidity and extraordinary measures are most likely to run out during the month of October,” she said.

U.S. debt and deficit soared during the COVID-19 pandemic when the government passed three massive spending plans in the face of the economic crisis.

A United States default would also cause a financial explosion.

In 2011, the rating agency Standard and Poor’s revoked the country’s “AAA” rating, which basically allowed them to borrow in the markets at minimal cost, and sanctioned long months of political blockade in raising the debt ceiling.

Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Republicans and Democrats not to wait “until the last minute” to reach an agreement or business and consumer confidence could be seriously damaged.

It will also increase the short-term cost of borrowing for taxpayers and have a negative impact on the United States’ credit rating, she notes.

“A delay that questions the federal government’s ability to meet all of its commitments would likely cause irreparable damage to the US economy and global financial markets,” she also warned.

“At a time when American families, communities and businesses are still suffering from the effects of the global pandemic, it would be particularly irresponsible to compromise the trust and credibility of the United States,” she concludes.