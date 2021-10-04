Decryption | A puzzle called Kyrsten Sinema

(New York) The man often referred to as the most powerful in the world could see his presidency fall because of a bisexual, atheist triathlete who loves pink wigs.

Richard Hétu Special collaboration

Her name is Kyrsten Sinema. In November 2018, the 45-year-old politician became the first Democrat in 30 years to win a seat in the US Senate in the state of Arizona. His annual salary has risen to $ 174,000. Added to this was US $ 1,117.40 in the summer of 2020, which she earned as an intern at a winery in Sonoma, California. But what was she doing there?

The question is part of the riddle associated with the character. They say she has a passion for wine. However, his progressive critics point out that his three-week “internship” was at Three Sticks Vineyard, whose billionaire Bill Price is also a co-founder of TPG Capital, one of the largest private equity funds in the United States.

However, at the end of the Senator’s internship, Bill Price did her a favor. He organized a fundraiser on his vineyard that required each guest to donate $ 5,000. Most of the money was to be used to fund the intern’s next election campaign.

These days, Kyrsten Sinema seems to be about to reciprocate Bill Price and his wealthy friends. It goes against the heart of Joe Biden’s agenda: an ambitious $ 3.5 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and combat climate change.

In public, she attributes her opposition to the cost of the measure, which she believes is too high. Privately, she says she disagrees with the tax increases that would fund the project. Hikes targeting individuals making more than $ 400,000 a year and businesses including private equity funds.

An activist past

Kyrsten Sinema isn’t the only one in her party infuriating progressives or threatening Joe Biden’s presidency. In a Senate where the support of 50 Democratic MPs is necessary to pass the president’s top priorities, his West Virginia colleague Joe Manchin also rains and shines.

But Joe Manchin is by no means a mystery. It represents one of the most conservative American states. And last Thursday he confirmed his moderation, even his conservatism, by announcing that he was ready to approve $ 1.5 trillion in the plan desired by the president. It’s not enough in the eyes of progressives, but Joe Biden wouldn’t have given up hope to get him to accept $ 2 trillion, which isn’t nothing.

Kyrsten Sinema, she was elected in a state won by Joe Biden in 2020. And it wasn’t always moderate, let alone conservative. The former social worker took her first steps in politics as an activist for the Greens. In 2000 she elected Ralph Nader, the party’s presidential candidate and corporate killer.

After the election of George W. Bush as president, she organized demonstrations against the Iraq war within the organization Code Pink. To those who accused the pacifists of being “in love” with Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein, she replied: “The real lovers of Osama and Saddam were Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush.”

Progressives use the words opportunism, narcissism or corruption to explain the change in the political career of Kyrsten Sinema, who sat in the House of Representatives for six years before she was elected to the Senate.

One thing is certain: in Washington she only swears by a non-partisan approach.

A personal victory

Last summer, she implemented that approach by working with Democratic and Republican senators to draft a $ 1 trillion bill on traditional infrastructure – roads, bridges, railways, and so on. The Senate approved it on August 10 by 69 votes, including 19 Republicans against 30. It was a personal victory for Senator Sinema as well as Joe Biden.

But there was a catch. There was no way the House of Representatives would pass this bipartisan bill in turn until the Senate approved the $ 3.5 trillion social and environmental program. Plan that Democrats can’t count on Republican support for.

So this is the stalemate that the Democrats find themselves in today. And Kyrsten Sinema doesn’t always give the impression that he wants to help his party.

This week she hosted two fundraising events with attendees representing lobbyists who opposed Joe Biden’s most ambitious plans.

She also described the House of Representatives’ decision to postpone the vote on the infrastructure project, which was due to take place last week, as “inexcusable”. Decision which, as mentioned, was supported by Joe Biden.

Observers believe that Kyrsten Sinema was inspired by former Republican Senator from Arizona, John McCain, to forge an image of “Maverick,” the loner. John McCain, as will be remembered, set the ultimate example of his independence by crossing his fingers in a crucial Senate vote in July 2017. In doing so, he thwarted the efforts of Donald Trump and the Republican Party to abolish Obamacare.

Last March, Kyrsten Sinema made the same gesture in the same spot in a vote to raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. Some Democrats have never forgiven him for what they saw as an expression of disdain for the less fortunate in society.

But the Arizona Senator could hold even more bitter disappointments in store for them.