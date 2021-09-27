Decryption | New York State Governor, new friends

(New York) Last week, New York State’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, made friends not just at Hydro-Quebec or the province where the crown corporation was born. François Cartier and Alex Beauchamp can confirm this.

Richard Hétu

One is the chief financial officer of Ubiquity Solar, a solar energy company headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario. The other is the regional director of the US environmental group Food and Water Watch.

“Ubiquity Solar is very pleased with the announcement [de] the governor, ”said a delighted François Cartier, a former Hydro-Quebec and Caisse de dépôt et Placement du Québec. He was referring to Kathy Hochul’s support last Tuesday for Ubiquity Solar’s plan to set up its US manufacturing facility at the former IBM site in Endicott, New York.

Support in line with the state’s new target, also announced last week, of producing at least 10 GW of solar energy in the state by 2030. And support that spin-offs will have in Quebec as Ubiquity Solar plans to build a whole part of its project – the production of polysilicon (the basic material for silicon solar cells) – in Bécancour.

According to François Cartier, the New York State Governor’s announcements on solar energy and Ubiquity Solar are “concrete examples of how initiatives to resolve the climate change crisis and support economic development can go together”.

For his part, Alex Beauchamp not only welcomes the announcements that François Cartier is particularly pleased with, but also those about hydropower and Hydro-Québec.

“We are on a more solid basis than we were [Andrew] Cuomo in relation to our campaigns against fossil fuel development, said the environmentalist. The Hochul government still faces major decisions, but we are optimistic. ”

An amazing observation

A little over a month ago, Kathy Hochul replaced Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign from governor following a damning report accusing him of molesting 11 women.

The Buffalo politician was little known in New York City, let alone outside of the state. During her years as lieutenant governor, she had certainly defended and promoted the more progressive policies of her boss. But she stayed in the shadows. And she hadn’t let some of her previous positions be completely forgotten.

For example, during her tenure as General Secretary of Erie County, she threatened the arrest of illegal immigrants who allegedly wanted to exercise their new right to obtain a driver’s license. And during her brief stint in the House of Representatives, she’d had the support of the National Rifle Association, an uncompromising gun lobby.

Hence the astonishing observation: Many of Kathy Hochul’s new friends belong to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in New York. And his decisions for the energy transition in his country are not the only reason.

For example, following a ruling by the Supreme Court, the governor convened New York State Parliament in an extraordinary session in late August to ensure the extension of a moratorium on tenant evictions in the state.

Another example: Kathy Hochul last week ordered the release of 191 inmates from Rikers Island Prison in New York, while passing a new law to reduce the number of people incarcerated in the Empire State.

“New York State is imprisoning more people for parole violations than anywhere in the country. It’s a shame on us and we have to fix it, ”she said.

Democratic area code 2022

A simple political calculation could be seen in Kathy Hochul’s decidedly green or progressive twist. After all, the 63-year-old New Yorker has already announced that she will run for governor in 2022. To win this election, however, it must first win a Democratic primary. And she risks facing better known and more popular opponents in the American megalopolis, including Letitia James, attorney general for New York State and a native of Brooklyn.

Letitia James, New York State Attorney General

However, it would be unfair to describe Kathy Hochul’s approach as “cynical,” says Quebec political scientist Antoine Yoshinaka, who teaches at the State University of New York in Buffalo.

“I’m not surprised she’s making such decisions for her 2022 election because it’s really in the Democratic primary.” […] that it will run out, ”analyzes the professor.

Since she has never been too firm in her approach and ideology, I believe she can easily adapt to the needs of her constituents, whether it requires a more progressive or a more centrist approach.

Antoine Yoshinaka, political scientist and professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo

“But I want to make it clear that my perception of her is not cynical at all. She seems to me to be a very skilled politician of the “problem solver” type. ”

That seems to be helping Alex Beauchamp, whose group long struggled to convince former Governor Andrew Cuomo to ban hydraulic fracturing in New York state.

“It is incredibly clear that there are voices on the climate side, and especially on the side calling for no fossil fuel projects to be built,” he said. So I think the political dynamic is perhaps the most encouraging I’ve seen. It’s just different from a few years ago. ”

Kathy Hochul’s new friends from Quebec and Canada shouldn’t take advantage of this.