Decryption | Republican amnesia | Press

(New York) Matt Gaetz, Republican representative of Florida and a staunch ally of Donald Trump, did not want to hear about an amendment to the agreement signed between the Trump administration and the Taliban in Doha at the end of February 2020.

“I think the best day not to go to war in Afghanistan was when we started it. And the next best day is tomorrow, ”he said on July 1, 2020 during a debate on this amendment in the House Armed Forces Committee.

The change tabled by Jason Crow, Colorado Democratic Representative and veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, did nothing to change the date of the final withdrawal of the United States and its allies after nearly 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan. However, he made conditions for this withdrawal. These included: a background check of the 5,000 Taliban to be released as part of the deal; the end of relations between the Taliban and al-Qaeda; and strengthening the military capabilities of the Afghan National Army.

Rep. Crow did not believe Afghans were ready to fend for themselves. His fears were widely shared. And his amendment was passed by both houses of Congress and placed in the annual defense budget. On January 2, 2021, Congress even defended it by lifting the veto that Donald Trump had placed on the defense budget on December 22, 2020.

But it was already too late. The Taliban had continued their military campaign and extended their influence to several parts of Afghanistan. This did not prevent them from respecting the only condition that Donald Trump seemed to adhere to: not to allow Afghan territory to be used to plan or carry out activities that threaten the security of the United States.

Taliban on the southern border?

Would the respect of the terms proposed by Representative Crow have been a turning point in Afghanistan? We will never know. What we do know, however, is that several elected Republican officials appear to have suffered from amnesia since the Taliban came to power.

In an interview with Fox News, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy hinted that the 5,000 jailed Taliban could threaten US territory by accessing it through the southern border.

” [Le président Biden] the border opened. We have just freed 5,000 prisoners in Afghanistan. […] We are less safe today than we were 20 years ago. […] That’s what this government did, which has spent its time spending trillions of dollars instead of focusing on protecting Americans, “he said, forgetting to mention Donald Trump’s role in freeing these prisoners.

Kevin McCarthy is one of the opponents of Rep. Crow’s amendment, which these days criticizes Joe Biden the most. Steve Scalise, number two Republican in the House of Representatives, is another.

“President Trump wanted to withdraw the American troops, he said it loud and clear, but he also made it very clear with the conditions he set that he would not allow the Taliban to take control of the country,” he said Louisiana officials said at a press conference outside Capitol Hill.

It’s a mistake or a lie. Because none of the written terms of the Doha Accords forced the Taliban to end their military campaign, to abandon the conquest of Kabul or to share power with the Afghan government.

“I never thought there would be an American president in my life who would bow to a terrorist group,” Indiana Republican representative Jim Banks told Fox News, referring to Joe Biden, not Donald Trump.

“A Surrender Agreement”

Some former Donald Trump collaborators are less forgiving or amnesiac.

“Our foreign minister has signed a surrender agreement with the Taliban,” said Donald Trump’s second national security advisor, HR McMaster, in a podcast moderated by journalist Bari Weiss on Mike Pompeo. “This collapse goes back to the 2020 Surrender Agreement. The Taliban did not defeat us. We have overcome ourselves. ”

Mike Pompeo, he’d probably rather forget about this episode. Today the former foreign minister, credited with presidential ambitions, uses the word “butcher” to describe the Taliban and says he never trusted them. A year ago, however, he called his Taliban interlocutor in Doha a “gentleman” and praised his efforts to “reduce violence” in Afghanistan, where the Afghan insurgents and their terrorist allies carried out dozens of attacks every day.

“I looked them in the eye. They affirmed that commitment, ”he also told Fox News, alluding to the Taliban’s broken promise to break with al-Qaeda.

Just a month ago, Mike Pompeo seemed just as certain that the US military’s fears that the Afghan government would be resilient to the Taliban are exaggerated. “President Trump faced the same doubts within the military,” he said. Three days later, he accused Joe Biden of “poor leadership”.

Another manifestation of amnesia? Since August 14, several Republican elected officials have been reiterating that the evacuation of American and Afghan civilians from Kabul airport would not have resulted in chaos and even less slaughter if Donald Trump and his administration had led the operation.

One can always blame optimism for these statements. But have these Republicans ever forgotten how the Trump administration handled the pandemic, the worst crisis of their four-year term?