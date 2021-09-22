Decyl Oleate Market by Type, Size, Technology and COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast 2021 to 2027

Decyl Oleate is utilized as a part of personal care and cosmetics products, including hair & skin and makeup care products. It goes about as lubricants on the skin surface that presents the skin a smooth and soft form. These ingredients likewise frame a thin film on the skin which is neither tacky nor greasy. The distinctive features of Decyl Oleate encourage the application as well as frequent utilization as a part of the removal of makeup. It can be easily found in cosmetics, for example, facial lotion/moisturizer, sunscreen, anti-aging treatment, hand & foot cream, eyeshadow, conditioner, eye cream and aftershave.

The global market for decyl oleate is estimated to account for a market evaluation of more than US$ XX Million through 2028 end, reflecting a XX% CAGR over the calculated time frame, 2020-2028.

Fast urbanization in numerous regions has aided individuals increase significant disposable income. Individuals are presently expending further upon their personal care. This has prompted an expansion in the requirement for personal care items, consecutively expanding the requirement for decyl oleate that is a fundamental component in these items. The beauty and cosmetics are likewise developing with an increase in the figure of appearance aware individuals. This is additionally anticipated to help the worldwide market for decyl oleate.

Market Segmentation

Based on Source

Plant Based

Animal Based

Based on Application

Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

The global market on the basis of the region includes Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. APAC region will remain dominant with higher market estimation over the assessment period. The region is likely to touch an estimate of above US$ XX Million by 2028 and registering a XX% CAGR throughout 2020 – 2028.

The global market on the basis of the source type includes animal-based and plant-based. The plant-based decyl oleate will be leading the market in value terms over the assessment period. On the other hand, the animal-based decyl oleate will register a XX% CAGR throughout 2020 – 2028.

The global market on the basis of the application includes skin care, hair care and cosmetics. The personal care category is likely to record the highest demand and expand at a faster pace in contrast to the pharmaceuticals category. The pharmaceuticals category, however, is also likely to see progressive expansion over the assessment period.

Key Market Players

The prominent market players functional in the global market include

IOI Oleo GmbH

BASF SE

KLK Oleo

Ashland LLC.

Mosselman SA

Ecogreen Oleochemical (S) Pte. Ltd.

Syntechem Co.,Ltd

Oleon NV

Italmatch Chemicals SpA

Stearinerie Dubois Fils SA

Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding GmbH & Co KG

Kumar Organic Products Limited

Alzo International Inc

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

CISME Italy s.r.l

R & D Laboratories Ltd

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Chemicals Inc.

Domus Chemicals S.p.A.

Others

