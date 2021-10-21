Dehumidifier Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 4,559.9 million from 2021 to 2028 Rapid Urbanization and Growing Disposable Income to Create Growth Opportunities for Dehumidifier Market during 2021–2028

Dehumidifier Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 4,559.9 million from 2021 to 2028

Dehumidifier Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Dehumidifier Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 2,797.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,555.9 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Dehumidifier Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few key players operating in the global dehumidifier market are Haier Group Corporation; Electrolux AB; LG Electronics; Whirlpool Corporation; De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.; General Filters, Inc.; Sunpentown International Inc.; Therma-Stor; and Munters and Resideo Technologies, Inc. Several other market players have been analyzed to understand the market.

A dehumidifier is gaining popularity in residential spaces as it improves air quality and helps eliminate dust mites. Its use is increasing in the residential space due to its various advantages such as being portable and convenient, and easy and quick maintenance. Moreover, the adoption of dehumidifiers is increasing in hotels, restaurants, dining rooms, and kitchens to handle the concerns regarding the high moisture levels generated by cooking, which supports the growth of the dehumidifiers market. The growing demand for dehumidifiers in locations having temperatures below 30°C, such as garages, unoccupied properties, and caravans, boosts the adoption of the absorption dehumidifiers.

The dehumidifier market has been segmented as follows:

Dehumidifier Market – by Type

Heat Pumps

Ventilating Dehumidifier

Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier

Dehumidifier Market – by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

