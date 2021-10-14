Demand for Acid Violet 43 Market from Major End-use Sectors to Increase in the Near Future

Acid violet 43 is widely used as a colorant in cosmetic products due to its functional properties. This is a synthetic dye that shows color when dissolved in water. Acid violet 43 does not easily disperse and settle, and, as such, it is also used in making soaps. It also offers superior durability and reactivity, and is cost-effective when compared to alkaline dyes.

Acid violet 43 is a type of acid dye that is used in various end-use industries such as textiles, hair dyes, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and others. It does not fade with washing and produces the most luscious colors, thus witnessing high demand.

The global acid violet 43 market is expected to witness increased sales over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 at a value growth of around 7% CAGR over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market in Indonesia and Thailand is expected to surge at CAGRs of 9.1% and 8.6%, respectively, over the decade.

There are a large number of manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region offering acid violet 43. Major countries producing acid violet 43 are China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, who account for around 40% of the world’s acid violet 43 production.

Acid Violet 43 is widely used in the production of hair dye products as a colorant; however, its use is increasing in shampoos & conditioners at a value CAGR of 7.7%.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2030.

In the European market, acid violet 43 is widely used in hair dyes across countries such as Germany, France, and Russia, there the market is expanding at significant CAGRs of 6.4%, 5%, and 7.9%, respectively, acquiring more than 40% share in the European market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and production activities of acid violet 43. However, with ease in lockdowns across the globe, production activities have resumed. Demand for acid violet 43 has increased across various end-use industries, and the overall market is expected to recover over the next two terms.

“Acid violet 43 is widely used in the textile industry and cosmetics industry as an ingredient for violet dyeing. Manufacturers of acid violet 43 are expected to expand production capacities by incorporating latest technologies,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Acid violet 43 manufacturers are focusing increasing their production capacity, and are also producing high quality dyes for application in various end-use industries. They are also focusing on continuously improving their production processes by installing new technologies.

In 2020, Glentham Life Science Limited managed to acquire a 22,000 square foot premise in Corsham. This new facility has close proximity and easy reach to the company’s existing plant. The company is investing in new equipment and facilities to update its capabilities and services for customers and new product development. The company is also committed to maintaining a high level of product quality.

Matrix Pharma Chem has expansion plans in acid dyes, food colors, solvent colors, and D&C colors based on its own research & development efforts. The company is also making efforts to strengthen its manufacturing base, keeping quality and integrity as its main goals.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global acid violet 43 market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of application (textile industry, hair dyes, shampoos & conditioners, soaps, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

