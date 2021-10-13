Demand Scenario of Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market to Remain Positive Through 2026

Mobile lifecycle management services market, formerly known as managed mobility services market is in its evolutionary stage. At present, workforce are progressively mobile one. Wide spread penetration of mobile devices encourages organization for leveraging mobility services which ultimately helps in increasing productivity. Mobile lifecycle management services market includes IT and process management services essential for businesses to acquire, provision, maintain and support smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices with integrated cellular and/or wireless connectivity. Organizations with a forward looking approach have adopted mobile lifecycle management services as a part of their growth strategy.

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market: Drivers and Restraint

Global mobile lifecycle management services market is expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period. Across globe, bring your own device (BYOD) trend at organization expected to increase the demand of mobile lifecycle management services. Factors driving the growth of global mobile lifecycle services market are growth of mobile technology, consumerization of IT and growing need of connectivity & policy management. On the other hand, factors restraining the growth of global mobile lifecycle management services market are increased usage of open-source platform which offers mobility services as they are relatively cost efficient. Furthermore, small enterprises generally prefer open-source platform due to budget constraints. In addition, lack of awareness is another factor hindering the growth of global mobile lifecycle management services market.

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market: Segmentation

Global mobile lifecycle management services market is segmented on the basis of solution, organization size and vertical. On the basis of solution, the global mobile lifecycle management services market can be segmented into mobile device management, mobile application management, document & information management, network management, security & content management and others.

On the basis of organization size, the global mobile lifecycle management services market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. At present, large enterprises held the largest share of global mobile lifecycle management services market. However, Small & medium enterprises are expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical, the global mobile lifecycle management services market can be segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & Telecommunication, transportation, media & entertainment and others.

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market: Region wise outlook

On the basis of region, the global mobile lifecycle management service market can be segmented into seven regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa region. Further the market is sub-segmented as per the major countries of each region in order to provide better regional analysis of the mobile lifecycle management services market. Throughout the forecast period North America region is expected to dominate global mobile lifecycle management services market. However Asia-pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market: Key Players

Key players in global mobile lifecycle services market are

FUJITSU LTD.

Applexus Technologies

MobileWare Inc.

Tangoe

KloudData Inc.

IBM Corporation

Wipro Limited

Telefónica S.A.

Dimension Data

Accenture

WidePoint Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Astea International Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Development Company

P. among others.

The global mobile lifecycle management services market is witnessing trend of merger and acquisition of market players such as in May 2016, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. acquired Aruba Networks. In March 2016, Accenture Federal Services (Accenture) acquired Agilex Technologies, Inc. Key players are providing advanced solutions for both large enterprises as well as SMEs. Market players are also focusing on providing customised solutions and services to client’s in order to gain competitive advantages.

