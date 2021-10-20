Demand Scenario of Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market to Remain Positive Through 2026

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement & Repair Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2026, the global transcatheter heart valve replacement & repair market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period (2016–2026).

Companies: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, St. Jude Medical, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., JenaValve Technology, SYMETIS, Braile Biomedica.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments



Segments: By Type (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR),Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)); By applications (Hospitals,Ambulatory Surgical Centers,Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory)



Geographies: North America; Europe; Asia; Rest of the World.

This Persistence Market Research (PMR) report examines the ‘Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement & Repair Market’ for the period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global transcatheter heart valve replacement & repair market.

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the transcatheter heart valve device market that are transforming related global businesses and enterprises. The primary factors fuelling adoption of transcatheter heart valve devices are growing demand for transcatheter bioprosthetic valve implants among geriatric population that are considered high risk patients for conventional open heart surgery. Moreover, increasing prevalence of valvular heart disease among aging population, rising number of transcatheter valve implant procedures worldwide, and favorable reimbursement policies are some other factors expected to fuel growth of global market over the following five years. Availability of highly developed and technically advanced medical device manufacturing infrastructure in Europe and North America, makes them major markets for transcatheter heart valve products.

The transcatheter heart valve replacement & repair market report begins by defining the product type, surgical approach and end users. It is followed by an overview of the market dynamics of the global market, which includes PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulations and government initiatives, which are influencing growth of the global transcatheter heart valve replacement & repair market. Impact analysis on key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has also been included in this report after analysis of individual regions. This would better equip readers with meaningful insights on the ongoing activities in the market. At the end of the report, PMR has provided an exclusive section on key strategic considerations for a new entrant planning to enter the transcatheter heart valve replacement & repair market in the near future. The section highlights key requirements, which should be used to assess the quality of bioprosthetic heart valves produced, to better capture higher market share and emerge sustainably profitable over the long term.

