Democrats vs. Democrats: Biden’s Struggle for Legacy

Washington (AP) – Joe Biden is not doing well. After the foreign policy crises of the past few weeks, the heart of its domestic policy agenda is now on the brink of collapse.

Bitter and long

The Democrat is fighting for the implementation of the two most important projects of his presidency – for his political legacy, so to speak. And here it is not the Republicans who are making life difficult for him, but rather his own party colleagues. The bitter and long struggle carries great risks for Biden and the Democrats.

The president seems slightly annoyed when he leaves for a weekend at his home in Delaware on Saturday. Faced with the growing impatience of certain party colleagues during the negotiations, he declared: “Everyone is frustrated”, it is part of governance. He will fight “like the devil” for his plans. But when he got to Delaware, he first went to golf. The man needs a break.

Behind closed doors

Last week, the president dealt almost exclusively with intra-party negotiations. He canceled a trip to Chicago over another short-term issue. Instead, he spent days behind closed doors in the White House, hosting various party colleagues in different constellations. It rarely happens that the president is barely in sight and is so busy on a topic. A lot is at stake for Biden.

It’s about two huge trillion dollar investment programs. With one of them, the Democrat wants to modernize roads, bridges, water pipes and internet networks in the years to come. With the other, he wants to significantly expand the country’s social systems and, for example, invest on a large scale in education and family benefits. The classic infrastructure package has already been decided in the Senate and is only waiting for the final vote in the House of Representatives. But that has been delayed for now – due to a serious dispute over the second package, which is still being negotiated.

Moderate versus progressive

Behind this are heavy wing battles: the moderates are reluctant to pay large amounts of the second package and want to force Biden to cut it drastically. Progressives, on the other hand, want to push through powerful social investments with all their might – and threaten to derail the infrastructure package in Congress if the second package is not secure.

The dispute reveals a fundamental problem in Biden’s tenure: his Democrats have only narrow majorities in both houses of Congress and a tiny majority in the Senate. So at a time like this, when Senate Democrats need every vote, one senator can hold the whole party hostage and set the pace for the president. This is exactly what Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are doing now.

Both are opposed to the high spending on Biden’s social package and have so far refused to accept it. With their blockade, the otherwise low-profile Democrats suddenly dominate the headlines in the United States for days and enter and leave the White House. There is hardly anything more precious than the time of the President of the United States, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said a few days ago. Manchin and Sinema currently mine a substantial part of this treasure. The same goes for progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Biden traps his party colleagues

Biden paid a symbolic visit to the parliamentary group on Friday. Rarely does the president walk from the White House to the Capitol. Especially not for a group meeting. Biden traps his party colleagues wherever he can. A senior government official close to the president made it clear on the Axios news site: “He will not beg”.

It’s hard to imagine Democrats will let their plans fail. The president would be irreparably damaged, as would party leaders in Congress. The party also wants popular investments. Only: What expense is acceptable? That is what the argument is about. The question, then, is what will be left of Biden’s plans at the end of the day.

Paradigm shift costs $ 3.5 trillion

The president will probably have to make major cuts in his second package in order to organize a majority. It might be in the range of $ 1.5 trillion to $ 2 trillion instead of the $ 3.5 trillion he wants. His infrastructure package has also been drastically reduced: Originally, Biden targeted $ 2 trillion here. The end result was around $ 550 billion in new investment, and over $ 1,000 billion if previously budgeted funds are included.

The White House is already working to prepare the ground for a significantly smaller public relations package. In any case, it is a major project of historical dimension, underlined Psaki.

In fact, what Biden envisions would be some sort of paradigm shift in the United States: more financial support for families, a cap on sometimes horrific childcare costs, paid parental or child care leave, an expansion of health services and free attendance at community colleges. Such things would be a real realignment in a country that traditionally doesn’t think much about the welfare state, but where everyone tends to take care of themselves. So is the fact that big companies and high incomes are supposed to pay higher taxes for all of this.

So this is in fact a big departure. But that gets lost in the crippling negotiations. The longer the fight lasts, the greater the risk that the positive message will drag on.

Figures, sums, camp fights

The public debate revolves around figures, sums, camp fights. In recent weeks, Biden has neglected to convey to the public what the planned investments should actually bring them. He now wants to make up for that and announce his plans at events around the country over the coming week.

Hurry up. Next year there will be a congressional election in the United States, at Biden’s halftime. At least in the Senate, Democrats are threatened with losing their tiny majority. The president must therefore enforce what is important to him beforehand.

The current wing battles, also in view of the upcoming election campaign, are not doing particularly well outdoors. The White House tries to sell internal party feuds as the epitome of a healthy democracy. But the clashes don’t just show “a variety of views” in the party. Above all, they testify to a deep mistrust between the different camps of the party. It rarely helped in an election campaign.