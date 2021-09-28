Demography | Large cities have opposed COVID-19

The future of the world’s big cities was uncertain at the beginning of the pandemic: Would we see an irreversible migration of the population to the suburbs or to rural areas? The latest data seems to suggest that city dwellers are reasonably happy with their lot, even if some have actually turned their backs on the city.

A recent study by King’s College London and the University of Paris shows that 63% of Londoners and 59% of Parisians are satisfied with their living environment. In 2019, before the pandemic, they agreed with 64% and 53%, respectively.

7 of 10

PHOTO PATRICK T. FALLON, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESS ARCHIVE

Full moon over the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles

Seven out of ten respondents in the cities of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, and Philadelphia say they prefer to live in a big city, according to a Bloomberg / Harris poll of 1,200 people earlier this year. Of those surveyed, only 8% said they would prefer to live in the suburbs.

Sold out Broadway

PHOTO EDUARDO MUNOZ, REUTERS

Spectators leave the Richard Rodgers Theater after a performance of Hamilton on Broadway in Manhattan, New York, on September 14th.

As a symbol of New York’s new vitality, the reopening of the great Broadway theaters on September 14th was sold out: the theaters were full for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Spectators were required to provide proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear the mask at all times, with the exception of designated places to eat or drink.

87,444

PHOTO JAMES MACDONALD, BLOOMBERG ARCHIVE

View of downtown Toronto

This is the number of people who left Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver between July 2019 and July 2020, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada. In the previous three years, the average number of departures was 72,686. The pandemic still seems to have had a negative impact on some cities.

4 of 5

This is the proportion of people under the age of 45 who have left Canada’s largest cities, according to Statistics Canada.

Less proud city dwellers

PHOTO ROBERT SKINNER, THE PRESS

Passers-by stroll down Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal.

The majority of Montreal residents (67%) say they are proud of their city. However, this is less than that of people living in the suburbs, who say 83% of those who think so, according to a 2020 survey by Radio-Canada.

Every year people come to town and people go, mostly to the suburbs. With COVID-19, we closed the border, so fewer people arrived and the movement of people leaving may have been accelerated a bit. It doesn’t take a lot of movements to make it look like an exodus. But in an exodus we leave the empty house behind. There are no empty houses in Montreal: in terms of price alone, we can see that it is practically impossible to get a deal.

Jean-Philippe Meloche, Professor in the Faculty of Urban Planning and Landscape Architecture at the University of Montreal

56%

PHOTO ALBERTO PEZZALI, ARCHIVED PRESS

London’s famous Tower Bridge

This is the proportion of Londoners who say they are satisfied with the community services they receive, especially schools, transportation and police. This is a sharp increase: in 2019, before the pandemic, barely 37% agreed, according to a survey by King’s College London and the University of Paris. In Paris, satisfaction with municipal services rose from 41% to 51% over the same period.

Newcomers and students are coming to settle in the city and there is no sign that this movement will stop. People don’t change countries for fun, but generally to improve their living conditions. I don’t think Montreal, Quebec, or Canada’s place in the world has deteriorated to reverse migratory flows. The same goes for the city center: we no longer go there because we are asked not to go. At some point there will be return, not like before, but I want to be in high density places to socialize, I don’t think all of that is gone.

Jean-Philippe Meloche, Professor in the Faculty of Urban Planning and Landscape Architecture at the University of Montreal

Estimated changes

PHOTO FRANÇOIS ROY, THE PRESS

The avenue du Mont-Royal has become more welcoming to pedestrians.

Deserted streets, closed shops … cities had to innovate to regain their momentum after the Great Captivity. Montreal, for example, has closed some shopping streets to cars to encourage customer returns and make more space for pedestrians. Although controversial, this pedestrian zone seems to have been valued by the population. About 80% of respondents said they were satisfied with the pedestrian area of ​​part of Avenue du Mont-Royal, and 83% said they value the pedestrian area of ​​Wellington Street in Verdun, according to a 2020 survey published by the City of Montreal.