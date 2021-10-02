Demonstration against the evacuation of the “Köpi” trailer park

Once again, a radical left symbol project must be allowed in Berlin. This time it’s not about an occupied house, but a so-called chariot castle.

Berlin (dpa) – Hundreds of people from the radical left and left scene demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday evening against a planned evacuation of the left-wing alternative construction trailer colony on an occupied property on Köpenicker Strasse.

Among the protesters was a large bloc of leftist autonomists dressed in black and in masks. The participants ran from the site to Friedrichshain via Kreuzberg. The demonstration entitled “Defend Køpi Wagenplatz” was closely accompanied by a strong police presence. According to the observations of a dpa journalist, more than 1,000 people were on the streets.

Throughout the peaceful protest, firecrackers exploded and fireworks rockets shot into the sky. Supporters with Bengal fires and smoke pots stood on the balconies of previously occupied houses along the route. At an interim rally at the corner of Liebigstrasse and Rigaer Strasse, a speaker recalled the evacuation of the occupied “Liebig 34” house almost exactly one year ago.

The Wagenburg camp on Köpenicker Strasse in Berlin-Mitte is due to be cleaned up on October 15. Residents stressed that they would not accept the eviction date without resistance.

The so-called Köpi is one of the latest iconic projects of the radical leftist scene in Berlin. The district court ordered the eviction in June. According to the judgment, the 2,600 square meter undeveloped land on which construction vehicles and caravans are located must be cleaned up. According to the residents’ association, around thirty people live there.