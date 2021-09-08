Demonstration on Independence Day: Bolsonaro mobilizes

Brasília (AP) – More than 100,000 people demonstrated in Brazil on Independence Day with undemocratic slogans for President Jair Bolsonaro.

The right-wing head of state himself threatened the STF Supreme Court in a speech in the capital Brasilia. “Either the head of this state authority keeps his (judge) under control, or this violence will suffer what we do not want,” Bolsonaro told Supreme Court President Luiz Fux.

In the economic metropolis of São Paulo, Bolsonaro repeated his threats and called for disobedience. “I would like to tell you that this president will no longer follow any decision taken by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes,” Bolsonaro said. Moraes, a judge at the STF, had Bolsonaro supporters arrested and arrested for inciting violence and disseminating false reports. The court is investigating Bolsonaro, among other things because of the spread of false news.

Only God could get him out of the “Palacio do Planalto”, the government palace, Bolsonaro said. Alexandre de Moraes defended democratic gains. “On September 7, we celebrate our independence, which has guaranteed our freedom and is only reinforced by absolute respect for democracy,” he wrote on Twitter.

Governor for the impeachment procedure

The governor of the state of São Paulo, João Doria, spoke for the first time in view of Bolsonaro’s statements on a possible impeachment procedure against the president. “I am in favor of an impeachment against President Jair Bolsonaro – from what I heard today, he clearly violates the constitution,” said Doria, one of the head of state’s worst opponents.

Bolsonaro and his supporters have repeatedly attacked democratic institutions. The supporters crossed the barriers of the government quarter on Monday evening. During Tuesday’s protests, people posted threats against the Supreme Court and Congress on banners and posters. They called for military intervention.

Trump-like threatening gestures

Scientists and activists had warned that in Brazil on September 7, scenes like Storm Washington on Capitol Hill in January could unfold. Bolsonaro had been fueling the mood for weeks ahead of Brazil’s Independence Day with menacing bossy gestures. Although a controversial reform of the Brazilian parliamentary electoral system failed in August, the “tropical Trump” in the manner of the former US president has cast doubt on the voting system.

Observers saw all of this as an attempt to show strength, mobilize supporters and intimidate democratic institutions. “These coup threats attempt to demonstrate strength, but on the contrary only reveal weakness and whoever speaks them,” Ceará state governor Camilo Santana of the Left Labor Party said in a statement. tweet.

Opponents also demonstrate

Supporters of the president have demonstrated in more than 25 cities since Tuesday morning. In São Paulo alone, according to official information quoted by the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”, around 125,000 participants were counted. But there have also been protests against Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and almost every other big city. In view of the failures of the corona pandemic, opponents have called it, among other things, “genocide”, demanded “Bolsonaro out”, corona vaccines for everyone, more jobs and better wages.

Bolsonaro’s administration approval continued to decline during the corona pandemic. In early July, 51% of those polled rejected the president’s policy in a poll by the polling institute Datafolha. It was the worst result for Bolsonaro since taking office in 2019.