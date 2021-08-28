Demonstrations against corona policy in Berlin – large-scale police operation | Free press

After the ban on certain demonstrations, protest marches against the state’s corona measures crisscross Berlin. A major operation for the police.

Berlin (dpa) – Despite the ban on certain events, according to police reports, a few thousand demonstrators gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest Corona’s policies.

There were initially 36 provisional arrests. The police accompanied the individual trains and, according to their own statements, repeatedly removed the leaders of the groups. There were several attacks on the emergency services, initially a police officer was injured.

After several bans on individual gatherings, many of them first marched aimlessly in the streets, according to journalists from the German news agency. Initially, individual groups moved around the Friedrichshain district. The vast majority of people were traveling without masks or other protective measures.

In the neighboring district of Prenzlauer Berg, demonstrators made several attempts to join a “love train”, which around 10,000 people were expected to listen to to house and techno music. The police prevented this with barriers.

Police helicopters were used to observe the confusing landscape and large parts of the government quarter were cordoned off.

Despite numerous demonstrations bans, the police had prepared for larger operations. According to the company, around 2,000 workers were available, including support from Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony, Bavaria and Saxony.

Nine demonstrations were banned by police, including “Lateral Thinking Initiative” rallies on Straße des 17. Juni. The administrative court rejected three urgent petitions against the bans and granted one: a meeting with 500 expected attendees each, recorded for Saturday and Sunday, was allowed to take place. This event was then announced via the Telegram social network.

A year ago, on August 29, 2020, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against corona restrictions in Berlin. Protesters broke a cordon in the Reichstag building, harassed outnumbered security guards and occupied a staircase outside an entrance for some time. The images of it sparked widespread outrage and caused a stir internationally as well.