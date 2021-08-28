Demonstrators roam Berlin – large-scale police operation | Free press

Opponents of the corona measures marched through the capital only at the beginning of the month, although many protests were banned. The police have also prepared meetings this weekend.

Berlin (dpa) – To protest against Corona’s policies, a few thousand demonstrators gathered in Berlin on Saturday.

After several bans on individual gatherings, many of them first marched aimlessly in the streets, according to journalists from the German news agency. Individual groups marched through the Friedrichshain district accompanied by the police. A police helicopter was used for the observation. Large parts of the government quarter have been cordoned off.

Despite numerous demonstrations bans, the police had prepared for larger operations. Police say around 2,000 forces are ready on Saturday, including support from Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony, Bavaria and Saxony.

Nine demonstrations were banned by police, including “Lateral Thinking Initiative” rallies on Straße des 17. Juni. The administrative court rejected three urgent petitions against the bans and granted one: A meeting with 500 expected participants each, registered for Saturday and Sunday, can take place. This event was announced via the Telegram social network.

In addition, the “Train of Love” crosses Berlin on Saturday afternoon. The organizer expects around 10,000 people to attend the demo with house and techno music.

The police assume that many people will not respect the ban on demonstrations. This is why it will be necessary “to enforce the ban on meeting, to be properly present and, in particular, to protect the government quarter”, it was said before the demonstrations.

Security authorities are also particularly vigilant because a year ago, on August 29, 2020, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Berlin against Corona restrictions. Protesters broke a cordon in the Reichstag building, harassed outnumbered security guards and occupied a staircase outside an entrance for some time. The images of it sparked widespread outrage and caused a stir internationally as well.