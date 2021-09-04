Dental Imaging Market Product, Application & End user – Global Forecast to 2025

The global dental imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by the technological advancements in dentistry, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising awareness among patients, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets. On the other hand, the high cost of dental imaging systems is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In the extraoral imaging systems segment, 3D CBCT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Within the product category, the dental imaging market has been segmented into extraoral imaging and intraoral imaging systems. The extraoral imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the dental imaging market in 2019. Within the extraoral imaging systems segment, 3D CBCT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The wide application and utility of extraoral imaging systems for diagnosis, treatment planning, and post-treatment assessment, especially in endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, and orthodontics,is a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

By application, the implantology segment holds the largest share.

Based on application, the dental imaging market has been segmented into implantology, endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and other applications. The implantology segment holds the largest share in the market due to the advantages of imaging in obtaining precise measurements for the placement of implants, maintaining the accuracy of the treatment, and post-treatment evaluation.

By end user, the dental hospitals& clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).

Based on end user, the dental imaging market has been segmented into dental hospitals& clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic& research institutes. The dental hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period, due to the increasing affordability of technically advanced imaging systems, rising awareness among patients, and increasing demand for speedy diagnosis and treatment planning.

North America to hold the largest share.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dental imaging market in 2019.The large share of this regional segment can be attributed due to the growing R&D activities, growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, rising demand for technologically advanced products, and increasing availability and use of CBCT systems in this region. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to emerging and leading market players in developing Asian markets, comparatively lenient regulatory guidelines, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

