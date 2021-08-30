Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Characterization Kits Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The market Is Predicted To Grow 2027

Dental membrane and bone graft substitutes are utilized in bone graft surgeries. Dental bone grafting may be a procedure that replaces missing tooth lost thanks to a dental disease, an accident, or adulthood . Dental membrane and bone graft substitutes are extensively utilized in implant procedures that need additional bone support.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of dental/oral diseases, like carcinoma , cavities (tooth decay), and gum disease, is predicted to propel the expansion of the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market. as an example , oral disease affects 3.9 billion people worldwide, consistent with FDI World Dental Federation. Moreover, consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), quite 1 in 4 (26%) adults within the us have untreated cavity and around half (46%) of all adults aged 30 years or older show signs of gum disease.

Moreover, the increasing patient population including the growing geriatric population is predicted to reinforce the expansion of the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market. as an example , consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is predicted to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015.

Increasing demand for bone graft substitutes is additionally expected to fuel the expansion of the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market. as an example , in 2019, Zimmer Biomet launched OsseoGuard non-resorbable dental membranes and sutures to expand its product portfolio.

However, high cost of bone graft procedures and stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market are Citagenix, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., LifeNet Health, BioHorizons, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., Geistlich Pharma North America Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Major players within the market are adopting various strategies, like partnership, collaboration, merger and acquisition, etc., to strengthen their market presence. as an example , in September 2019, Straumann and Modern Dental Group Limited teamed up to make Peak Dental Solutions Hong Kong Ltd., a distribution company which will serve the dental communities in Hong Kong and Macau.

Moreover, in March 2018, Dentsply announced the signing of a definitive agreement to accumulate OraMetrix, a number one industry provider of innovative 3-D technology solutions improving the standard and efficiency of orthodontic care.

