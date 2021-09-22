Dental Practice Management Software Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening
Global Dental Practice Management Software Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.8 % from 2020-2027.
The Dental Practice Management Software is administrative as well as clinical tool which is designed to aid dentists and practice management professionals to run their practices efficiently & effectively. This software is featured with administrative tools like online appointment bookings, accounting &report generation, e-billing and insurance claiming facilities. The clinical features provided by the dental management software includes the periodontal charting, treatment planning, patient charting, and e-prescription facilities & dental imaging and integration with other practice management software.
Market Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Henry Schein Inc., ABELDent, Patterson Companies Inc., MOGO Inc., Planet DDS Inc., Open Dental Software, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, ACE Dental, Curve Dental Inc., Carestream Dental, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Deployment Mode
- Web based
- Cloud based
- On premise
By Application
- Patient Communication Software
- Invoice/Billing Software
- Payment Processing Software
- Insurance Management
- Others
By End Use
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
