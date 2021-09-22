Dental Practice Management Software Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.8 % from 2020-2027.

The Dental Practice Management Software is administrative as well as clinical tool which is designed to aid dentists and practice management professionals to run their practices efficiently & effectively. This software is featured with administrative tools like online appointment bookings, accounting &report generation, e-billing and insurance claiming facilities. The clinical features provided by the dental management software includes the periodontal charting, treatment planning, patient charting, and e-prescription facilities & dental imaging and integration with other practice management software.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Henry Schein Inc., ABELDent, Patterson Companies Inc., MOGO Inc., Planet DDS Inc., Open Dental Software, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, ACE Dental, Curve Dental Inc., Carestream Dental, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Deployment Mode

Web based

Cloud based

On premise

By Application

Patient Communication Software

Invoice/Billing Software

Payment Processing Software

Insurance Management

Others

By End Use

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

