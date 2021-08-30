Departure: Maas only wants to help Afghans who have been accepted

Thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to leave the country after the Taliban come to power. According to Heiko Maas, Germany will only help those who have already been accepted.

Tashkent (dpa) – Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas only wants to help people who have been accepted in Germany to leave Afghanistan.

“We are only concerned with this group of people,” said the SPD politician on Monday after the talks in Uzbekistan, which, as a neighbor of Afghanistan, is a first stopover for those seeking to escape. protect from Afghanistan. The Tashkent government had agreed to cooperate with the group of people defined by Germany. “We did not do any further investigation.”

There are over 10,000 Afghans on the Federal Foreign Office’s exit lists. These include former Afghan employees of the armed forces or ministries – so-called local staff – and people in particular need of protection such as human rights activists or women’s rights activists. In addition, there are their family members. As it stands, more than 40,000 people need to be admitted to Germany – if they manage to leave the country.