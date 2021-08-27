Dermal Fillers Market Latest Trends, Growth Innovation Till 2028

Dermal Filler Market size exceeded USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to achieve over 7.8% CAGR during 2020 to 2028. Continuous advances in fillers such as variations in materials used and length of outcome has revolutionized the adoption trend of dermal fillers recently.

A dermal filler is a product that is injected or placed into the dermis in order to help diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face. Increasing focus on aesthetic appeal is expected to propel growth of the global dermal fillers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a 2018 survey by GlobalData, around three-quarters of South Korean men undertake a beauty or grooming treatment at least once a week.

Global Dermal Fillers Market Outlook

Increasing geriatric population is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global dermal fillers market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. Moreover, significant growth in medical tourism in emerging economies is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation’s January 2019 release, the estimated Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India on medical purpose during the years 2015, 2016, and 2017 were 2,33,918, 4,27,014, and 4,95,056 respectively.

Global Dermal Fillers Market Competitive Landscape:

Galderma Pharma S.A., Sinclair Pharma plc., Allergan Plc., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Suneva Medical Inc., Teoxane Laboratories Inc., Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Adoderm GmbH, and Laboratoires Vivacy SAS.

Global Dermal Fillers Market: Scope of the Report

The market is witnessing increasing preference for nonsurgical cosmetic treatments among men. For instance, in June 2019, RealSelf, an online resource to learn about aesthetic procedures and connect with the doctors who provide them, reported 6% increase in the number of men researching for nonsurgical cosmetic treatments in 2021, compared to 2028.

Dermal Fillers Market, By Product

HA, CaHA, PLLA, PMMA, Others

Dermal Fillers Market, By Application

Micro-plastic and Cosmetic, Anti-Aging, Others

Dermal Fillers Market, By Geographic Scope

Americas to Lead the Global Market during the Forecast Period

As per the dermal fillers market report prepared by MRFR, the Americas is expected to acquire the largest market share during the analysis tenure. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growing demand for cosmetic products and the increasing need of minimally invasive facial procedures. Besides, the growing clinical trials to innovate skin beauty products are likely to further fuel the regional market. Among all countries of the region, the US is predicted to make a significant contribution in developing the market in the region.

Reasons to Purchase the Dermal Fillers Market Report:

The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period

Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data.

Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their influence on the market.

The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years.

Comprehensive companies offering products, relevant financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by these players.

In-depth analysis of the Dermal Fillers Market

