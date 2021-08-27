Despite the attacks in Kabul | France is continuing its evacuations as planned until Friday evening

(Paris) France is continuing its evacuation of Afghans threatened by the Taliban, despite the attacks on Thursday near Kabul airport, the army staff said on Thursday evening.

“The operation will and will continue as long as all French soldiers have not left Afghanistan,” said staff spokesman Colonel Pascal Ianni.

This photo, provided by the French Army on Thursday, August 26, 2021, shows Afghan citizens boarding a French Airbus Atlas 400 M military aircraft at the Afghan airport in Kabul on Monday, August 23, 2021

“We didn’t interrupt anything. Further flights to Kabul are planned, ”he added without further details, referring to the airlift between the Afghan capital Abu Dhabi and Paris.

Two flights were organized between Kabul and Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning before the attack, and a third was planned for the evening.

The attacks claimed 13 to 20 dead and 52 injured, a Taliban spokesman announced. Several US soldiers were killed and injured, the Pentagon said.

“What happened is very serious, but it’s part of the planning we were considering,” said a French military source. About a hundred French soldiers are present at the airport to facilitate the evacuation.

France will try to evacuate “several hundred” more Afghans, but without any guarantee because of the “extremely tense” security situation there, President Emmanuel Macron announced after the attacks.

France is still trying to evacuate “several hundred” people from Afghanistan, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday during a trip to Dublin, Ireland.

He mentioned 20 buses with binational or Afghans on board to be evacuated, including “several in line” outside the airport where thousands of Afghans are huddled together, desperately trying to sneak in to get on a plane.

Paris had planned to complete its operation on Friday evening, a deadline “imposed” by the Americans, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday morning.

This photo taken by the French Army on Thursday 26 August 2021 shows French and Afghan citizens boarding a French military plane to France at the French base in Al Dhafra near Abu Dhabi on Tuesday 24 August 2021. They had previously been evacuated from Kabul.

This device enabled the evacuation of more than 2,700 people, mostly Afghans, who had been killed since the fall of Kabul by the Taliban on Sept.

The UK, which has already evacuated around 15,000 people, including many Afghan aid workers who are employed there, has also announced that it will continue its evacuation operations.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, made its last flight on Thursday in response to a request from US forces to leave the airport.