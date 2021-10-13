Dibasic Ester Market To Witness An Exponentiation Between 2019-2029

Dibasic Ester Market: Introduction

Dibasic esters, also known as DBEs, are the refined dimethyl esters formulated by varying the composition of adipic acid, glutaric acid and succinic acid. The primarily produced dibasic ester is further distilled to produce the dibasic ester specialty fractions designated as DBE-2, DBE-3, DBE-4, DBE-5, DBE-6 and DBE-9. The physical characteristics of dibasic ester include clear, colorless liquid with a mild odor. The dibasic ester is not readily miscible in water and higher paraffins while showing ready miscibility towards hydrocarbons such alcohols, ethers and ketones. On a chemical front, dibasic ester is non-flammable and non-corrosive. The dibasic ester is also biodegradable product making it an environmental friendly alternative in several applications.

Dibasic Ester Market: Dynamics

The growth witnessed by the coil & can coatings market is expected to have a direct impact on the dibasic ester market given its ability to enhance the flexibility and adhesion of the coatings. Dibasic ester is also noted to potentially act as a substitute of isophorone, propylene glycol ether and more compounds used in such applications. Isophorone is also used as a solvent in the ink industry and is widely studied to be a toxic solvent.

Dibasic ester can also potentially replace isophorone in ink manufacturing applications. The increasing demand for food requires the large scale consumption of insecticides and pesticides. Dibasic ester is used in production of some of the raw materials of pesticides. The increasing production of pesticides and insecticides creates an opportunity for the dibasic ester manufacturers and is expected to act as a driving factor in the market. The presence of dimethyl succinate in the formulation of dibasic ester is noted to be a matter of concern among the dibasic ester producers. This is due to the hazardous nature of dimethyl succinate leading to the continuous monitoring of the chemical by environmental authorities.

This is noted to have a moderately restricting impact on the global dibasic ester market owing to the varying stringency of policies across geographies along with the development of environment friendly formulations of dibasic ester products. Alongside, dibasic ester is also studied to cause VOC emissions up to a minor extent. With the existing laws surrounding the VOC emissions, this can have a significant impact on the market further propelling the market towards product development.

Dibasic Ester Market: Segmentation

Product Type Dibasic Ester – 2 (DBE-2)

Dibasic Ester – 3 (DBE-3)

Dibasic Ester – 4 (DBE-4)

Dibasic Ester – 5 (DBE-5)

Dibasic Ester – 6 (DBE-6)

Dibasic Ester – 9 (DBE-9) Applications Paint Stripper

Resin

Solvent

Plasticizer

Additives

Others (including cleaner, lubricant, binder, etc.) End Use Paints & Coatings

Chemical

Textile

Foundry and Casting

Agrochemicals

General Industrial Region North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Dibasic Ester Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional front, the production of dibasic ester is estimated to remain concentrated in the countries of Asia Pacific. With the consumption witnessing an upward trend across the globe, the market for dibasic ester is expected to remain driven throughout the forecast period. A larger proportion of dibasic ester market is accounted for by the East Asia region. This is closely followed by North America dibasic ester market.

The consumption for dibasic ester in South Asia region is expected to pace up over the forecast period to the rapidly expanding chemical industry in the region. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness a near average growth in the dibasic ester market. With the most stringent implication of environmental policies in Europe, the region is expected to be one of the key regions to look out for over the forecast period.

Dibasic Ester Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global dibasic ester market identified across the value chain include Solvay SA, Merck KGaA, INVISTA, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Banner Chemicals Limited, Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd., T&J Chemicals Pte Ltd, Comet Chemical Company Ltd., Redox Pty Ltd, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc, Carl Roth GmbH + Co KG, PT Lautan Luas Tbk and Acar Chemicals Inc., among others.

The Dibasic Ester research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Dibasic Ester market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Dibasic Ester research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, scaffold type, position, number of points and number of tiers.

