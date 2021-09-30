Did a former concentration camp secretary help 11,000 murders?

76 years after the end of the war, a German court is again seized of Nazi crimes in the Stutthof concentration camp. A typist, now 96, has been charged with aiding and abetting murder in 11,000 cases.

Itzehoe (dpa) – A former concentration camp secretary will have to answer to the Itzehoe district court from Thursday for assisted murder in more than 11,000 cases.

Irmgard F., now 96 years old, worked from June 1943 to April 1945 at the command office of the German concentration camp at Stutthof near Danzig. As a typist and typist, she is responsible for helping camp officials in the systematic killing of prisoners.

Gas chamber and bullet in the neck

According to the Ludwigsburg central office responsible for investigating Nazi crimes, around 65,000 people died in the Stutthof concentration camp and its sub-camps as well as on the so-called death marches at the end of the war. .

In July 2020, the Hamburg Regional Court sentenced a former Stutthof security guard to two years’ probation. The court found the 93-year-old man guilty of aiding and abetting murder in 5,230 cases – at least as many prisoners were, according to the criminal chamber, murdered during the accused’s 1944/45 service in Stutthof.

Most of the victims died as a result of the hostile conditions in the so-called Jewish camp in Stutthof. At least 200 were killed in the gas chamber and a wagon locked with Zyklon B. 30 were killed with a secret bullet to the neck in the camp crematorium. “You then watched over this death and guarded it,” President Anne Meier-Göring said in the reasons for judgment.

Stallion question

According to his own statements, the accused Bruno D. had served with a rifle on the watchtowers. His defense lawyer Wolf Molkentin told “Spiegel” magazine that complicity in a thousand murders could also be done from an office. In the case of a typist, however, the bar of criminal liability could be raised. “In this case, it will also depend on knowing the characteristics of murder, cruelty or malice. Otherwise there would only be assistance in manslaughter, which would then be prescribed. “

Like the trial against D., the trial against F. will also take place in a youth chamber because the defendant was only 18 or 19 years old at the time of the offense. Only the reading of the indictment is scheduled for the first day of the trial. The criminal chamber has set 26 new trial dates until the beginning of June next year.