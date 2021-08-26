Digital Advertising Market: 2021 Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence Digital Advertising Market : Segmented By Platform Type (Mobile, Laptop and Desktop and Others); By Ad Format (Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, Online Classifieds Ads, Mobile Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising and Others); By End User (Automotive, retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and Others) and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 - 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

The Digital Advertising Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the IT & Telecommunication industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels, and distributors. This global Digital Advertising Market research report is an exhaustive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers across the different geographical regions, their product trends in different application industries. The Digital Advertising Market research document is the outcome of a thorough analysis estimation of significant industry trends, and market dynamics.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4561513

Global Digital Advertising Market: Key Players

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Twitter

Verizon

Sina

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Other Prominent Players

Product Overview

The method of using the internet as a tool to distribute advertisement or promotional messages to a specific audience is known as internet advertising. It is designed to motivate the targeted customer to take a particular step, such as making a purchase, which helps to increase website traffic and brand awareness. It’s one of the most efficient ways for any organization to attract new clients, extend their reach, and diversify their revenue streams. Businesses advertise on the internet in e-newsletters, search engines, compatible blogs, and online versions of magazines and newspapers to reach out to people who shop or collect information on the internet. Internet advertising not only assists marketers in locating the right audience, but it is also a quick and simple way to keep the target audience engaged.

Market Highlights

Global Digital Advertising Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 19.48% in 2030.

Global Digital Advertising Market to surpass USD 1136.3 billion by 2030 from USD 191.74 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 19.48% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. When opposed to other channels such as newspapers, magazines, and television, online advertising is less costly. It enables businesses to market their goods or services to a wide variety of audiences and geographical locations. Online ads can now reach the desired audience due to the availability of big data and online consumer research. This, combined with the internet’s ever-increasing global reach, is giving the industry a boost. Furthermore, industry players have new internet advertising solutions in response to the increasingly rising demand for smartphone-based internet advertising, which is expected to propel the internet advertising market even further.

Global Digital Advertising Market: Segments

Mobile segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Digital Advertising Market is segmented by platform type into Mobile, Laptop and desktop and Others. Mobile segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 due to a rise in the number of mobile device and mobile internet users, the prevalence of social media, and the amount of time spent on mobile devices. In addition, the major players in the web-based advertising industry create and produce mobile advertising content that is compatible with mobile devices. Moreover, as more people use their cell phones to access the internet and enjoy internet-based shopping services, the increase in e-commerce and m-commerce propels growth in internet ads on mobile platforms.

Search Engine Marketing segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Digital Advertising Market is segmented by Ad format into Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, Online Classifieds Ads, Mobile Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising, and Others. Over the forecast period, the Search Engine Marketing segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace since the number of people shopping and researching items online is increasing. Additionally, the need for multinational corporations to become more reachable, searchable, and accessible on the internet is driving the search engine advertisement market forward. However, due to the increasing demand for social media channels, the social media advertisement segment is projected to rise at the fastest rate.

Retail segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Digital Advertising Market is segmented by End-user into Automotive, retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, and others. The retail segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 because of the increased need for smaller companies in the retail and consumer goods industries to compete with larger organizations in an increasingly competitive and innovative marketplace Various retailers are developing their internet marketing campaigns in order to raise customer awareness of their companies and drive traffic to their e-commerce pages.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Cost efficiency and availability of big data and online consumer research

When opposed to other channels such as newspapers, magazines, and television, online advertising is less costly. It enables businesses to market their goods or services to a wide variety of audiences and geographical locations. Online ads can now reach the desired audience due to the availability of big data and online consumer research. This, combined with the internet’s ever-increasing global reach, is giving the industry a boost. In addition, over the last few years, social media and mobile devices have grown in popularity. Brands are being encouraged to invest in creative and engaging social media ads as a result of this trend. Furthermore, a number of online start-ups are moving away from conventional advertising and toward self-serve sites that make it easy for small businesses to advertise. These online platforms help businesses cut costs by allowing them to monitor their marketing strategies and sell goods directly to customers.

Availability of high-speed internet and new advertising solutions

Due to the widespread availability of high-speed internet on smartphones, the way customers communicate with different products or sellers has changed dramatically. This factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the internet advertising industry, as it has become critical for brands to recognize consumers’ needs through mobile ads and to encourage them to buy. Advertisers may communicate with consumers who actually want to connect with their brands using real-time marketing opportunities provided by smartphones. Furthermore, industry players have new internet advertising solutions in response to the increasingly rising demand for smartphone-based internet advertising, which is expected to propel the internet advertising market even further.

Restraint

Customer data and rising production cost

Customer data, on the other hand, belongs to the marketplace, which could serve as a restraint over the forecast period. Rising production costs for the market are having a negative effect on the Global Digital Advertising Market industry.

Global Digital Advertising Market: Region

Global Digital Advertising Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Digital Advertising Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 in terms of revenue. The growth of the market studied in North America is expected to be fueled by rapidly growing investments in digital advertising, especially online ads. In addition, the area is well-versed and advanced in terms of smartphones and online operation, providing marketers with numerous opportunities. Furthermore, the United States has a strong presence among online advertising vendors, which contributes to the market’s growth.

Global Digital Advertising Market is further segmented by region into

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Digital Advertising Market report also contains analysis on:

Digital Advertising Segments:

By Platform type:

Mobile

Laptop and Desktops

Others

By Ad format

Search Engine Marketing

Display Advertising

Online Classifieds Ads

Mobile Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Video Advertising

Others

By End-user

Automotive

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Telecom

Others

Digital Advertising Market Dynamics

Digital Advertising Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Global Digital Advertising Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Global Digital Advertising market?

What is the Global Digital Advertising market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Global Digital Advertising market share?

Who are the key players in the Global Digital Advertising market?

What are the factors driving the Global Digital Advertising market?

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4561513