Digital Banking Market: Business Strategy, 2021 Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development

The Digital Banking Market report proposes the forecast of the market by studying the market dynamics of the previous years. The report proposes the estimated market size and the expected global revenue for the forecast period of the Banking and Financial Services industry. It is the result of a detailed analysis on market status, demands, growth factors, market drivers, growth rate, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales data, profit margin, channels and distributors. The main motive of this Digital Banking Market report is to derive the revenue growth, market value, market share, etc., by studying the categories such as the prime market players from different geographical locations, their product types and application industries.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4561466

Product Overview

Digital banking is a concept that allows banks and their clients to process banking transactions, operations, and activities on an end-to-end basis without any problems. The spread of the technology in different parts of the banking system and the introduction of smartphones helps bankers to modernize their conventional banking system. Widespread accessibility, maximum utility, and reduced-price are some of the main factors in the current environment of the high adoption of digital banking. In addition, banks constantly adopt new applications to meet their clients’ requirements, offering services such as ATM, web banking, mobile banking, SMS banking, etc.

Market Highlights

Global Digital banking is expected to project a notable CAGR of 29.9% in 2030.

Global Digital banking to surpass USD XXXX million by 2030 from USD XXXX million in 2020 at a CAGR of 29.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for digital banking. The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the global Digital banking industry.

Global Digital Banking: Segments

Digital Payments segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Digital banking is segmented by service into Digital Payments, Digital Sales. Digital Payments segment held the largest market share of XX in the year 2020. The Digital Payment expected to be the largest digital banking service component in the forecasted period and will be leading the market. The growing sale of banking products and services via digital platforms drives banks throughout the world’s digital sales. In 2019, the digital market was estimated to be $XX trillion, reaching $XX trillion truly by 2030.

Enterprise sector segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Digital banking is segmented by application into the personal and enterprises sector. Over the forecast period, the enterprise application is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Enterprises are adopting into this Digital banking market as they facilitate better management of payments and all other online services while the personal application segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the future.

Global Digital Banking Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased investment in fintech

In order to speed up digital innovation, the digital banking market is witnessing heavy investments. Throughout the last 5 years, the fintech industry has gained momentum. In 2019, Fintech’s projected investments in various deals globally amounted to USD XXXX billion. Recognizing the rise of Fintech players, banks want to enhance their digital banking investment, and some banks are even starting to partner or invest in them, generating new opportunities for market expansion.

Internet Penetration

Continuing the use of online and mobile bank platforms, increasing adoption and internet penetration of smartphones, integration of high technology, increased customer experience requirements, the development of retail banking, and supporting government initiatives and policies are key factors in worldwide growth of digital banking. Manipulating the growth of the global digital banking market is the widespread usage of online and mobile banking platforms. Due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and increasing internet penetration, many financial institutes have movement to digital sources to provide their services

Restraint

Limited Everyday Transactions

The range of banking products on offer from Digital banking and challenger banks are limited to everyday transactions and savings accounts which are expected to act as a restraint in the Digital banking market.

Global Digital Banking: Key Players

Urban FT

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Backbase (Netherlands)

Innofis (Spain)

Mobilearth (Canada)

Kony, Inc. (U.S.)

Misys (U.K.)

Infosys (Bangalore)

Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. (U.S)

Technisys (Subsidiary of FMC Technologies) (U.S)

Other prominent players

Global Digital Banking: Regions

Global Digital banking is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Digital banking in Europe held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2020 in terms of revenue. Europe held a maximum share of around 48% of the global Digital Banking market due to the emergence of multiple technology startups and early adoption technology. Latin America is likely to dominate the European market in the near future. The APAC Digital banking market is projected to grow over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the fintech sector. Asia is seen, in addition to Europe and Latin America, as one of the worlds major regions that show an upcoming growth in this sector.

Global Digital Banking is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Digital Banking report also contains analysis on:

Digital Banking Segments:

By Service:

Digital Payments

Digital Sales

By Application type :

Personal sector

Enterprise sector

Digital banking Dynamics

Digital banking Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4561466