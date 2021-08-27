Digital Banking Platform & Services Market [2021 to 2027]: Business Opportunity | By Top 10 Players -Backbase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Finastra Technology Inc, Fiserv Inc, Genpact Limited

The expansion of the industry is being fueled by an increase in the number of internet users and a move from traditional banking to online banking. Furthermore, the market’s growth is fueled by a rise in the usage of cloud-based platforms to achieve greater scalability. The expansion of the digital banking platform industry is hampered by security and compliance concerns in digital lending platforms. Furthermore, the industry is projected to benefit from an increase in the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in digital banking platforms, as well as an increase in innovative banking services and corporate investors.

List of Top Digital Banking Platform & Services Industry manufacturers :

Backbase

Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Finastra Technology Inc

Fiserv Inc

Genpact Limited

Infosys Limited

Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Mk Decision

Q2 Holdings Inc

Technisys

Temenos Ag

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation

Worldline

, & Others.

Due to increased demand for digital banking platforms among people and increased investment by SMEs throughout the country in digital banking platforms, the retail banking sector is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate and hold the largest market share over the projection period. During the forecast period, the global market for digital banking platforms is expected to rise at a substantial CAGR. The growing demand among banks to provide enhanced customer experiences, the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms to achieve higher scalability, the increased awareness of smartphones and tablets, as well as the growing demand for improving business processes, are all boosting the growth of the digital banking platforms market. The retail banking sector is projected to contribute the most to the digital banking platforms market throughout the forecast period, according to banking types.

Digital Banking Platform & Services Industry – Segmentation:

Digital Banking Platform & Services industry -By Application:



Core Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Retail Banking

and SME Banking

Digital Banking Platform & Services industry – By Product:

On-Cloud And On-Premise

North America led the digital banking platform market in 2019 and is projected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The presence of significant companies and the fast adoption of cutting-edge technologies are two main factors driving the market’s expansion in this area. However, due to expanding IT infrastructure and considerable expenditures from private and governmental actors in the area, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at a high rate throughout the projection period.

