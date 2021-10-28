Digital Business Support System Market is expected to grow from US$ 860.48 million in 2019 to US$ 2,152.61 million by 2027
The Europe digital business support system market is expected to grow from US$ 860.48 million in 2019 to US$ 2,152.61 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 % from 2020 to 2027.
The European telecom industry is experiencing high competition from new entrants in the market, providing services at a low cost. Increasing pressure of keeping optimal pricing and improving service quality are factors compelling European telecom operators and CSPs to opt for advanced and efficient digital Business Support System (BSS), which can provide them enhanced operational efficiency and capability to roll out and offer new services effectively.
Europe Digital Business Support System Market – Company Profiles
- Accenture
- Alepo
- Amdocs Limited
- BearingPoint
- Capgemini SE
- Cerillion plc
- Comarch SA
- Comviva
- CSG Systems International, Inc.
Europe Digital Business Support System Market Segmentation
Europe Digital Business Support System Market – By Component
- Solution
- Services
- Professional
- License and Maintenance
- Consulting
- Implementation
- Training and Education
- Managed
- Professional
Reasons to buy report
- To understand the Europe digital business support system market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe digital business support system market
- Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe digital business support system market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe digital business support system market
- Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in Europe region.
