Digital Business Support System Market is expected to grow from US$ 860.48 million in 2019 to US$ 2,152.61 million by 2027

The Europe digital business support system market is expected to grow from US$ 860.48 million in 2019 to US$ 2,152.61 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 % from 2020 to 2027.

The European telecom industry is experiencing high competition from new entrants in the market, providing services at a low cost. Increasing pressure of keeping optimal pricing and improving service quality are factors compelling European telecom operators and CSPs to opt for advanced and efficient digital Business Support System (BSS), which can provide them enhanced operational efficiency and capability to roll out and offer new services effectively.

