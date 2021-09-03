Digital English Language Learning Market to Observe Significant Growth Opportunities till 2028

The Digital English Language Learning Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Increasing number of candidates from Asian countries enrolling for competitive exams to qualify for education in western countries is attributing to the growth of the market. In the current market scenario, an increasing trend among the Asian students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education including post-graduation. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level. Pertaining to the fact that, these examinations and the universities and schools which accept these examinations qualified students, require proper English speaking and writing skills. This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalyzed the different methods of English learning techniques.

The key players profiled in this study include- Babbel, Busuu, Ltd., Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC), Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., Yabla, Inc.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Digital English Language Learning market

To analyze and forecast the global Digital English Language Learning market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Digital English Language Learning market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Digital English Language Learning players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Digital English Language Learning Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Digital English Language Learning Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Digital English Language Learning Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Digital English Language Learning Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

