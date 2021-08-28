Digital Freight Brokerage Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Echo Global Logistics, Coyote Logistics, Transfix

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market was valued at USD XXX million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX percent to reach USD XXX million by 2029 including key companies- Echo Global Logistics, Coyote Logistics, Transfix, Convoy, Cargomatic, Trucker Path, JB Hunt Transport, Cargocentric, Uber Freight, TGMatrix.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 is considered the base year, 2021 is considered the estimated year, and the years 2022 to 2029 are considered the forecast period.

Using the Competitive Strategic Window, vendors can determine whether their capabilities and future growth prospects are aligned with those of their competitors. During a forecast period, it describes the optimal or favorable fit for vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition, geographic expansion, R&D, and new product introduction strategies.

Market Share Analysis:

As a result, the Market Share Analysis analyses the Digital Freight Brokerage market share of each vendor in relation to the market as a whole. There is also a comparison of its revenue generation in relation to other Digital Freight Brokerage industry vendors in the same space. Vendors are compared in terms of revenue generation and customer base to other vendors.

Knowledge of the vendor’s Digital Freight Brokerage market share gives a good idea about their size and competitiveness during the base year. Market characteristics are revealed in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance and amalgamation traits in the market’s history.

Vendors in the Digital Freight Brokerage Market are ranked according to their Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and their Product Satisfaction (Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) in order to help businesses make better choices.

Usability Profiles for Companies: Echo Global Logistics, Coyote Logistics, Transfix, Convoy, Cargomatic, Trucker Path, JB Hunt Transport, Cargocentric, Uber Freight, TGMatrix

Digital Freight Brokerage Market report explores the recent significant developments by leading vendors and innovation profiles, including:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Roadway

– Seaway

– Airway

– Railway

Market segment by Application, split into

– Food and beverages

– Automotive

– Retail and E-commerce

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Other(aerospace and defense)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Digital Freight Brokerage Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Digital Freight Brokerage Introduction

3.2. Digital Freight Brokerage Market Outlook

3.3. Digital Freight Brokerage Geography Outlook

3.4. Digital Freight Brokerage Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview

4.1. Digital Freight Brokerage Introduction

4.2. Digital Freight Brokerage Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights

5.1. Digital Freight Brokerage Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Digital Freight Brokerage Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing digitalization of enterprises across Digital Freight Brokerage industry verticals

5.1.1.2. Penetration of Digital Freight Brokerage technology and various service models

5.1.1.3. Emergence Digital Freight Brokerage of small and medium enterprises globally

5.1.2. Digital Freight Brokerage Restraints

5.1.2.1. Digital Freight Brokerage Rising security and privacy concerns

5.1.3. Digital Freight Brokerage Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing integration of artificial intelligence in Digital Freight Brokerage industries

5.1.3.2. Rising technological advancement in Digital Freight Brokerage services

5.1.4. Digital Freight Brokerage Challenges

5.1.4.1. Digital Freight Brokerage Lack of skilled professionals

5.2. Digital Freight Brokerage Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Americas Digital Freight Brokerage Market

7. Asia-Pacific Digital Freight Brokerage Market

8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Digital Freight Brokerage Market

9. Digital Freight Brokerage Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. Digital Freight Brokerage Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. Digital Freight Brokerage Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

9.4. Digital Freight Brokerage Competitive Scenario

9.4.1. Digital Freight Brokerage Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2. Digital Freight Brokerage Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.4.3. Digital Freight Brokerage New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.4.4. Digital Freight Brokerage Investment & Funding

9.4.5. Digital Freight Brokerage Award, Recognition, & Expansion

10. Digital Freight Brokerage Company Usability Profiles

