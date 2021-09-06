Digital Genome Market 2021: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027
The digital genome market was valued at US$ 11,065.31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20,812.81 million 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.
The report highlights trends prevailing in the global digital genome market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Based on product, the global digital genome market is segmented into DNA/RNA analysis, sequencing chips, sequencing and analyzer instruments, sample prep instruments, and sequencing and analysis software. The sequencing and analyzer instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the sequencing chips segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The digital genome market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing funding for genomics. However, dearth of skilled professionals is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, GenomeMe, NanoString Technologies, Inc., BD, bioMerieux SA, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., and Perkin Elmer, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the digital genome market.
Global Digital Genome Market, By Regions, 2019 (%)
The report segments global digital genome market as follows:
By Product
- Sequencing and Analyzer Instruments
- DNA/RNA Analysis
- Sequencing Chips
- Sample Prep Instruments,
- Sequencing and Analysis Software
By Application
- Diagnostics
- Agricultural
- Academic Research
- Drug Discovery
- Personalized Medicine
- Other Application
By End User
- Diagnostics and Forensic Labs
- Academic Research Institutes
- Hospitals
- Other End User
Global Digital Genome Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
U.A.E
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South and Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
