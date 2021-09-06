Digital Genome Market 2021: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027

The digital genome market was valued at US$ 11,065.31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20,812.81 million 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the global digital genome market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on product, the global digital genome market is segmented into DNA/RNA analysis, sequencing chips, sequencing and analyzer instruments, sample prep instruments, and sequencing and analysis software. The sequencing and analyzer instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the sequencing chips segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002181/

The digital genome market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing funding for genomics. However, dearth of skilled professionals is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, GenomeMe, NanoString Technologies, Inc., BD, bioMerieux SA, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., and Perkin Elmer, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the digital genome market.

Global Digital Genome Market, By Regions, 2019 (%)

The report segments global digital genome market as follows:

By Product

Sequencing and Analyzer Instruments

DNA/RNA Analysis

Sequencing Chips

Sample Prep Instruments,

Sequencing and Analysis Software

By Application

Diagnostics

Agricultural

Academic Research

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Other Application

By End User

Diagnostics and Forensic Labs

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Other End User

Global Digital Genome Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002181/

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Digital Genome Market Landscape

Digital Genome Market – Key Market Dynamics

Digital Genome Market – Global Market Analysis

Digital Genome Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Digital Genome Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Digital Genome Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Digital Genome Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Digital Genome Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com