Digital Health Technologies Market Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections 2021-2028

The digital health technologies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 68.17 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Major Market Key Competitors:

The major players covered in the digital health technologies market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Abbott, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., OMRON Corporation, AdvancedMD, Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., and IBM among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Digital Health Technologies Market Country Level Analysis

The digital health technologies market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital health technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the digital health technologies market owing to the increase in healthcare costs, high adoption of smartphones, advancements in coverage networks and rapid surge in demand for tele-healthcare services. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rapid rise in smartphone penetration, high adoption of smart wearable devices and an increase in demand for EMRs and EHRs.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The digital health technologies market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital health technologies market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital health technologies market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Health Technologies Market Share Analysis

The digital health technologies market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the digital health technologies market.

