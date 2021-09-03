Digital Map Market Report Helps To Predict Investment In An Emerging Market For The Forecast Period 2027

The Digital Map Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies to gain success in the Digital Map market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Digital Map market.

The global Digital Map market size is projected to reach US$ 20610 million by 2027, from US$ 11070 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Leading Companies of Global Digital Map Market are – ESRI, Google, Tomtom, Mapbox, Digitalglobe, Digital Map Products, Here, Mapmyindia, Microsoft, Navinfo, Nearmap, Magellan, Apple, Mapquest, Autonavi, Yahoo, Inrix, Mapmechanics, Zenrin, Mapsherpa, Openstreetmap, Living Map, Automotive Navigation Data, Mapman, and others.

Market Overview:

The digital map solutions are segmented into tracking and telematics, catchment analysis, risk assessment and disaster management, route optimization and planning, geo-analytics and visualization. Also, digital map services are segmented into consulting and advisory services; deployment and integration services; and support and maintenance services.

The risk assessment and disaster management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital map solutions support the mapping and tracking of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcano eruptions, which may have an immediate impact on the human health as well as a secondary impact, causing further death and suffering. Additionally, they assist in tracking environmental emergencies, such as forest fires caused by humans, and technological and industrial accidents usually involving the production, use, or transportation of hazardous materials. Digital map solutions for risk assessment provide flood maps and information, tools to better assess the risks from flooding, and precautionary planning information to help communities take actions to reduce flood risks.

On The Basis of Types: –

Indoor Maps

Outdoor Maps

On The Basis of Application: –

Consulting and advisory services

Deployment and integration services

Support and maintenance services

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America: US, Mexico, Canada

-Europe: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

– South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

– Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Following are major Table of Content of Digital Map Market:

–Overview of Digital Map Market

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

–Market Driving Factor Analysis

–Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

–Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

–Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

–Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

–Marketing Status Analysis

–Market Report Conclusion

–Research Methodology and Reference

