Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Statistics and Growth Prediction 2021 | OAAA, JCDecaux, OUTFRONT Media, Lama Advertising Company

The Digital OOH (DOOH) Market report provides the overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of the global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market with its specific geographical regions.

“Digital OOH (DOOH) Market was valued at $ 3,639.30 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $ 8,393.30 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2021-2025”

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Report are OAAA, JCDecaux, OUTFRONT Media, Lama Advertising Company, Daktronics, Broadsign International, Samsung SDS, Accretive Media, Christie Digital System, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

-In July 2017, JCDecaux signed a new street furniture contract in Dubai along with its partner, DXB Media Advertising (UAE), for a time span of 10 years. This contract covers the installation, operation, and maintenance of 418 advertising lamp positioned along the famous Jumeirah Beach Road, as well as 50 fully-interactive e-Village situated in iconic locations around the city. This intelligent street furniture initiative is part of the 34 new projects of the Roads and Transport Authority Smart City Program. The e-Village, a smart city product, and interactive communication platforms services include e-commerce sites, and tourism and cultural, traffic, transit, and weather information

Billboard

Transit

Street Furniture

Others

Automotive

Personal Care & Household

Entertainment

Retail

Food & Beverages

Telecom

BFSI

Others

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

-Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Business Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Forecast

