Digital OOH Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital-out-of-home advertising market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising is a marketing format, wherein promotional media is dynamically and digitally displayed in public environments. These advertisements are installed at airports, bus shelters, shopping malls, medical waiting rooms, retail stores, movie theatres, and roadways. Advertisers use a wide array of devices and techniques to improve their brand recognition, including projectors, motion graphics, virtual screens, and video content. Digital OOH helps to reduce management costs, increase campaign creativity, and provide accurate measurements and metrics, and offers a high return-on-investment (ROI).

The global digital OOH market is primarily being driven by rapid digitization across industries and the emerging need for efficient advertising solutions. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as beacons, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), and near field communication (NFC), have enabled advertisers to deliver real-time content. This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. The advent of interactive billboards that can engage the audience effectively is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, digital OOH advertising solutions offer higher visibility and customization than static displays, which has facilitated their installations in public places. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital OOH advertising market to grow at a CAGR of 12.03% during 2021-2026

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

APG|SGA

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Global Media

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

oOh!media Limited

Outfront Media Inc.

Stroer

Market Segmentation:

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Format Type: Digital Billboards Video Advertising Ambient Advertising Others

Market Breakup by Application : Outdoor Indoor

Market Breakup by End-User : Retail Recreation Banking Transportation Education Others

Market Breakup by Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

