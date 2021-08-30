Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2025 –JCDecaux Group, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2025 Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Digital Out of Home (OOH) market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 11%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Digital Out of Home (OOH) market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Top Key Players in the Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market: – JCDecaux Group, – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., – Lama Advertising Company, – OUTFRONT Media, – Daktronics Inc., – Talon Outdoor Ltd, – oOh!media Limited, – QMS Media Limited, – SevenOne Media GmbH, – Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, – Exterion Media Group, – The Times Group, – EyeMedi

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2019 – JCDecaux partnered with Zompagnie franaise des expositions (COFREX) for the French Pavilion at the World Expo to be held from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021.

– April 2019 – Digital out-of-home (OOH) and location marketing specialist Posterscope partnered with Wickes to rolls out wicks first digital OOH campaign.

– April 2019 – Broadsign International Inc., entered in an agreement to acquire the industrys out-of-home enterprise business solution, Ayuda Media Systems.

Key Market Trends

Transit Accounts for a Significant Share of Digital OOH Market

– Transit is the most dominant segment, as public transport has been the preferred option by a significant population in Europe, Asia-Pacific due to their advanced and high-density public transport infrastructure.

– The North America region is less dependent on public transport but the region has the most extensive network of airports and accounts for the most number of registered flights in any sector. Due to which, there is a high influx of people at their airports and attracts demand.

– Moreover, with the advent and emergence of smart cities, there has been increased spending on public transport infrastructure owing to which more population is said to use the public transit systems to combat pollution and congestion.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific is Set to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has the largest population of all the region. With an increase in the urban population and increased purchasing power, Asia-Pacific is considered to be one of the largest markets for Digital and OOH market.

– The regions developed infrastructure is playing a major role in the development of the Digital OOH market.

– Moreover, the region is dominated by local players like Times Internet, Shanghai Media Group, while major players like JCDecaux also have considerable market share in this region.

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Key questions answered

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

