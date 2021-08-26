Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Analysis, Growth ratio, Top Players and Future Forecasts by 2027

An international Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. The market report comprises of a number of market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This global market report includes all the company profiles of the major players and brands. Not to mention, Digital Therapeutic (DTx) report is amazingly characterized with the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved.In addition, businesses can recognize the extent of the marketing problems, causes for failure of particular product (if any) already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched with the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market survey report.

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of digital therapeutics coupled with technological advancements in mobile healthcare have led to the rise in demand for digital therapeutics globally. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital therapeutics will exhibit a CAGR of around 21.04% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Market Overview:

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for digital therapeutic (DTx) in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share in digital therapeutic (DTx) market. Market leader is Fitbit, Inc., Livongo, which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 23.61% and 19.73%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing digital therapeutic (DTx) product.

In August 2020, Fitbit Sense, the company’s most advanced health smartwatch, bringing innovative sensor and software technology with the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to help manage stress, along with advanced heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app, and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, all powered by 6+ days of battery life. The new product will let to increase in more customers and gain profits.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

ATENTIV

2Morrow Inc.

Ayogo Health Inc.

Ginger

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognoa

Better Therapeutics, Inc

CogniFit

CANARY HEALTH

Kaia Health

Happify, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Mindstrong Health

Natural Cycles USA Corp

Noom, Inc.

GAIA AG

Omada Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Smartpatient gmbh

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Voluntis

Livongo

ResMed

Fitbit, Inc.

The Study Is Segmented By Following Product Type:

By Application (Treatment/Care-Related Applications, Preventive Applications)

By Sales Channel (B2B, B2C)

Years considered for these Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Country Level Analysis

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, application and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital therapeutic (DTx) market due to the rising healthcare expenditure along with adoption of advanced technology, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing number of chronic disorders along with rising adoption of improved technology.

The Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market.

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scope and Market Size:-

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented on the basis of application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications, and preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications have been further segmented into diabetes, central nervous system disorders, smoking cessation, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, rehabilitation & patient care, substance use disorders & addiction management, and other treatment/care-related applications.

Preventive applications have been further segmented into prediabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management, and other preventive applications.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market has also been segmented based on the sales channel into B2B, and B2C. B2B has been further segmented into payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other buyers. B2C has been further segmented into caregivers, and patients.

