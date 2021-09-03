Digital Therapeutics Market 2021-2028 Analysis Examined in New Industry Research Report

A number of estimations and calculations have been executed in the credible Digital Therapeutics Market report by assuming a definite base year and the historic year. With this, businesses can think about the scene about how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Moreover, this market document also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The world-class This report contains the list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights of key factors influencing the industry.

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is growing with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising awareness by government agencies. However, digital payment associated with digital therapeutics may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

ATENTIV

2Morrow Inc.

Ayogo Health Inc.

Ginger

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognoa

Better Therapeutics, Inc

CogniFit

CANARY HEALTH

Kaia Health

Happify, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Mindstrong Health

Natural Cycles USA Corp

Noom, Inc.

GAIA AG

Omada Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Smartpatient gmbh

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Voluntis

Livongo

ResMed

Fitbit, Inc.

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Access Control Industry Insights

5.1 Industry segmentation

5.2 Industry landscape

5.3 Vendor matrix

5.4 Technological and innovation landscape

6. Access Control Market, By Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Market & Forecast

6.3 Volume & Forecast

6.4 Western Europe

6.5 Japan

6.6 China

6.7 Other Countries

7. Method / Technology

7.1 Traditional Microbiology

7.2 Market & Forecast

7.3 Volume & Forecast

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5 Immunodiagnostics

8.Company Profile

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Data

8.3 Product Landscape

8.4 Strategic Outlook

8.5 SWOT Analysis

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

The digital therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and applications. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the product type, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into software and devices.

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into B2C and B2B. B2C is sub-segmented into patients and caregivers. B2B is sub-segmented into providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies and other buyers.

Based on the applications, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into preventive applications and treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications are further sub-segmented into pre-diabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management and other preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications are also sub-segmented into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use and addiction management, rehabilitation and patient care and other treatment/care-related applications.

Digital Therapeutics Market Country Level Analysis

The digital therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, sales channel and applications as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital therapeutics market where the U.S. is the largest contributor. This is due to rising focus on improvement and advancement of healthcare technologies coupled with increased research and development proficiencies in this direction. Favourable reimbursement policies coupled with presence of major and key players in this region are also acting as major growth determinants for the market. However, it is Asia-Pacific region which is set to undergo the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of the increased investment in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Rising smartphone penetration coupled with rising awareness regarding various self-management healthcare applications will further boost up the digital therapeutics market growth.

