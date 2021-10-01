Diplomatic crisis | Blinken will go to Paris for the Franco-American reconciliation

(Washington) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to travel to Paris next week to meet with French leaders and seek “concrete action” to seal the reconciliation between the United States and France after an unprecedented crisis .

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 9:09 am Updated at 12:34 pm

Francesco FONTEMAGGI Agence France-Presse

The Minister will attend an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting in the French capital Monday through Wednesday and “will also meet with his French counterparts to discuss the strengthening of vital relations between the United States and the United States States to continue ”. and France on a number of issues, ”said American diplomacy spokesman Ned Price on Friday.

A new tte-à-tête is planned, especially with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, after the two men agreed in New York last week that it would take “time” to shoot the film.

Washington has not yet specified whether Antony Blinken will also be received by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The cold spell erupted in mid-September when US President Joe Biden announced a new alliance with Australia and Britain in the Indo-Pacific region as part of his top international priority: fighting China.

This strategic partnership, called AUKUS, aroused rare anger in France because it led Australia to break a mega-contract to buy French submarines.

” A lot of work ”

Paris accused Washington of treason, calling it “a slap in the back” and a “breach of trust between the allies”.

President Macron even called his ambassador back to the United States for “consultations,” a first between these two friendly countries. Diplomat Philippe Etienne returned to Washington on Wednesday, where he immediately spoke to Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.

Because in the meantime, a Biden-Macron phone call last week helped initiate a certain appeasement.

The White House tenant admitted that the United States could have communicated better with its longtime ally. And the two heads of state have launched a “process of extensive consultations” to restore “confidence”.

Antony Blinken’s visit to Paris should be a stage in this process before Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden meet in Europe at the end of October.

The head of American diplomacy will discuss “security in the Indo-Pacific region” with the French heads of state and government, but also “the climate crisis, the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic” or even “transatlantic relations”, according to Ned Price Price.

“We are aware” that reconciliation “takes time and requires a lot of work,” stressed US Secretary of State for Europe, Karen Donfried, on Friday.

“Our talks must lead to concrete measures that show how together we can restore confidence,” she added, without saying whether any announcements can be expected at the end of the Paris talks.

She assured that the AUKUS alliance does not “replace” other partnerships. “On the contrary, we welcome the opportunity to discuss how we can involve the European Union and other partners in our initiatives in the Indo-Pacific,” she said.

A European source recently hoped the Franco-American crisis will work out for better for better by allowing “clarification” between the two sides of the Atlantic on the ambitions of a European defense complementary to NATO – a project – by Emmanuel Macron in particular pushed.

After Paris, Antony Blinken is expected on October 7th and 8th in Mexico for his first trip to the neighboring country of the USA as head of American diplomacy.